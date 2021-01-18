Renault introduces new Venture Edition specification to the best-selling New ZOE line-up

Sitting between Play and Iconic, the Venture Edition adds desirable equipment and boasts 245-mile range

Builds on Play specification with enhanced comfort and convenience including EASY LINK infotainment system with standard navigation, rear parking sensors and climate control

Features a host of additional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS)

Venture Edition powered by R110 electric motor, available with 50kW DC rapid charging option

Customers can view the New ZOE in Renault’s Virtual Showroom and complete the full purchase via Renault Buy Online

All New ZOE retail customers receive a free 7kW wallbox for convenient charging at home

New ZOE Venture Edition is available to order from mid-January 2021 from £28,495 OTR after Plug-in Car Grant

The Renault ZOE – Europe’s best-selling electric car – is now even more appealing with the introduction of a new specification combining desirable equipment, advanced safety technologies and with the vehicle’s longest possible range of 245 miles (WLTP). It’s available to order from mid-January 2021 from £28,495 OTR after the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG).

The new Venture Edition trim joins the line-up sitting between Play and Iconic models. Powered by the R110 motor and available with the option of 50kW DC charging, the New ZOE’s 52kWh battery can be charged to 80 per cent in just one hour and ten minutes.

This latest addition to the line-up means the award-winning New ZOE is now available with a choice of four highly appealing specification combinations, with the new Venture Edition providing an even more generous equipment list, including the most popular features as standard, while offering the all-electric city car’s full 245-mile range capability.

As standard, all New ZOE models come with a 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display complemented by seven-inch EASY LINK infotainment display with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB connectivity, air conditioning, handsfree keycard, full LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, automatic lights and wipers and a three-year subscription to Renault Z.E. Connected Services.

The new Venture Edition builds on this with a selection of key elements delivering greater functionality for New ZOE customers. Fitted with the innovative 15-inch Flex wheels shared with Play models, the Venture Edition is the most comprehensively equipped New ZOE capable of driving for up to 245 miles (WLTP) on a single charge.

On top of Play specification, the New ZOE Venture Edition adds climate control, front and rear electric windows, plus seven-inch EASY LINK infotainment system with satellite navigation. The Venture Edition also comes equipped with a comprehensive list of safety and driver assistance features including lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS).

The New ZOE Venture Edition’s generous specification can be expanded further with options including the Winter Pack, including heated seats and steering wheel, plus 50kW DC charging technology for faster charging times – capable of adding 90 miles of range in as little as 30 minutes.

Venture Edition models also bring added elements to the exterior design with door mirrors finished in matching body colour – of which there are eight to choose from, while rear parking sensors provide peace of mind with difficult manoeuvres.

New ZOE customers also have more options than ever when it comes to the way in which they purchase their award-winning

all-electric vehicle – including the new Venture Edition.

Buyers can research their new car with a visit to the Virtual Showroom at www.renault.co.uk with a one-to-one guided walkaround of the vehicle presented by a Renault guru, bringing the showroom experience to the customer, no matter where they are.

From here, the new car can be purchased entirely online with the convenient Renault Buy Online service. This comprehensive setup even allows customers to organise part-exchanges and finance agreements entirely from the comfort of home, ready to be collected from a dealer in a matter of weeks. Home delivery is also available for ultimate convenience.

All New ZOE models are backed up by Renault’s five-year/100,000-mile warranty, plus an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the Z.E. 50 battery.