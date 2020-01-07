Revolutionary interior design combines with exterior styling transformation

Innovative infotainment system and advanced driver assistance technologies

First Renault model to showcase E-TECH plug-in hybrid powertrain

Second model after All-New Clio to be built on new CMF-B platform

5-star EuroNCAP rating

Lighter, stronger and safer than its predecessor

Highway & Traffic Jam Companion brings advanced driver assistance to the class

LED headlights standard across the range

EasyLife line-up offers three trim levels – Play, Iconic and S Edition

All-New ‘Smart Cockpit’ with 9.3-inch portrait infotainment screen

Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ compatibility

More interior and boot space

Sliding rear bench for enhanced versatility

Enhanced customisation options both inside and out

Brand-new engines with a choice of manual or EDC seven-speed gearboxes

Priced from £17,595 OTR*

Orders open now with customer deliveries from March 2020

Renault has revealed UK pricing and specification for All-New Captur, available to order now, with prices starting at £17,595 OTR and first customer deliveries in March 2020. With even greater style and sophistication, plus a raft of technological innovations All-New Captur was officially unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and builds on the considerable success of the original, which is the best-selling B-SUV in Europe.

Completely refreshed inside and out, All-New Captur is the second Renault model (the first was All-New Clio) to be built on the advanced CMF-B platform. More spacious and refined than ever and with cutting edge driver assistance and infotainment systems, All-New Captur continues to set the standard in the small SUV class. The inclusion of a plug-in hybrid model in 2020 only serves to reinforce All-New Captur’s enviable position.

In line with Renault’s familiar EasyLife trim line-up, All-New Captur is available in three recognisable and clearly defined guises: Play, Iconic and S Edition. All versions are extremely well-equipped and come laden with premium features, giving All-New Captur a truly upmarket look and feel. Yet with prices starting at £17,595 it remains as affordable as ever.

EXTERIOR STYLING TRANSFORMATION

More athletic and dynamic than ever, and with an even stronger SUV identity, All-New Captur is an unmistakable presence on the road. The totally redesigned exterior is more modern, distinctive and expressive, yet it also remains true to Renault’s core design values.

Longer than before by 110mm and with a higher waistline, All-New Captur has a true SUV stance, which is enhanced by the tough-looking front and rear protection skid plates, the chunky protective mouldings that run the entire length of the lower body and the prominent wheel arch extensions.

Factor in the distinctively contoured wings, scalloped sides and the two-tone ‘floating roof’ treatment and All-New Captur’s sleek profile makes it instantly recognisable.

All-New Captur’s premium appearance is further enhanced by the careful use of chrome trim for the window surrounds, the bodyside mouldings and the inserts set into the front wings. This upmarket material is also used to embellish the boldly designed tailgate.

Standard across the range are 100 per cent LED headlamps, which are surrounded by Renaut’s trademark C-Shape daylight running light signature on the S Edition trim. These powerful units are seamlessly integrated into the design, with elements of the chrome grille running into the lamps.

Adding further visual appeal are the addition of new exterior colours, including Alabaster White, Highland Grey and Celadon Blue. Offering remarkable depth and sheen, they emphasise All-New Captur’s athletic, dynamic design.

This is further enhanced by the standard contrasting ‘floating roof’, which can be finished in Midnight Black, Desert Orange, Highland Grey or Alabaster White. In total, 10 bodywork colours, four contrasting roof colours and two two exterior customisation packs that deliver either Orange or Grey finishes for the front and rear skid plates and the lower door protectors.

REVOLUTIONARY INTERIOR

The interior revolution first seen with All-New Clio continues on All-New Captur, which sets new standards for the class. For starters there’s the same “Smart Cockpit” layout that features a portrait style 9.3-inch EASY LINK infotainment screen angled towards the driver. Elsewhere the extensive use of high-grade materials, including satin finishes and soft touch plastics, plus even more supportive seats, gives All-New Captur a truly premium feel.

A 7-inch multimedia screen is standard on Play and Iconic models, while S Edition gets the 9.3-inch portrait set-up. Both give access to Renault’s EASY LINK connected system that bundles together all the navigation, infotainment and, on S Edition versions, MULTI-SENSE functions for optimum usability on the move. In mid-2020 a 10-inch TFT instrument cluster will be available as an option on the S Edition. Featuring a fully configurable display it allows the driver to customise the comprehensive array of information, including sat-nav instructions.

A strong Captur trademark is the spaciousness and versatility of its cabin – and All-New Captur continues this tradition. Overall length has increased by 110 mm, creating even more room for occupants and their luggage. Not only is there 17mm more legroom in the rear, boot capacity has been increased by a significant 81 litres to a maximum of 536 litres. Better still, the optional premium BOSE audio system is fully integrated into the left-hand side of the boot, meaning there’s no reduction in space.

Elsewhere there’s a sliding rear bench seat that allows 160 mm of fore and aft movement, creating either more space for passengers or a larger boot. The rear bench seat can also be folded down in a 1/3 or 2/3 pattern, liberating a maximum payload length of 1.57 m with an almost completely flat floor. A further benefit is the movable boot floor that can be used to split the payload volume into two levels, creating more space or a totally flat loading lip with hidden storage below.

Not only is it more technologically advanced, luxurious and spacious than ever, All-New Captur offers greater customisation with an interior Orange Signature Pack available for the upholstery that features orange inserts for the dashboard, doors and centre console. On top of this is the availability of ambient lighting, which allows drivers to choose from eight different LED colours that bathe the interior in a calming glow.

SAFETY AND TECHNOLOGY

All-New Captur leads the way with the sort of driver assistance technologies normally associated with larger and more expensive vehicles. In addition to the ‘Smart Cockpit’ that allows quicker and safer access to infotainment functions on the move, there’s also the option of the Easy Drive advanced driving assistance system, which represents the first step towards a self-driving vehicle. Available as an option on S Edition models, this sophisticated system combines Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering to both maintain a safe distance to the car in front and keep the car in its lane. In slow moving traffic it will even take over braking and acceleration of the vehicle.

The Renault EASY LINK multimedia platform on All-New Captur comes with either 7-inch or 9.3-inch touchscreens, both of them compatible with Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM. Featuring an all-new smartphone-inspired interface with intuitive pinch and swipe functions it allows users to customise various screens to directly access their favourite functions. With 4G connectivity, there’s also access to constant round of updates and a wide variety of apps, including GoogleTM search functions, TomTomTM and CoyoteTM.

Standard safety features across the range include Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist, the former automatically primed at speeds above 43mph (70km/h), the latter working between 43mph (70km/h) and 99mph (160km/h). Traffic Sign Recognition with speed alert is also included, as is cruise control with a speed limiter function. An Active Emergency Braking System is standard and is bolstered by the latest cyclist and pedestrian detection functionality.

POWERTRAINS

At launch All-New Captur is available with five engine options: three petrol and two diesels. Transmission options run to five or six-speed manuals, plus a seven-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic. In 2020 these powertrains will be joined by a plug-in petrol-electric hybrid – a first in the small SUV class.

Starting the range is the 3-cylinder TCe 100, which packs a healthy 100hp and 160Nm of torque and is fitted as standard with a five-speed gearbox. Combining sprightly performance with efficiency it promises up to 54.3mpg and emits only 118g/km of CO2 (NEDC).

Next up is the TCe 130 that has already been seen on All-New Clio, as well as Mégane and Kadjar. Packing 130hp and 240Nm, it delivers a compelling blend of strong performance and low running costs. There’s also a choice of either six-speed manual or seven-speed EDC transmissions.

The TCe 155 is the flagship engine for performance, its extremely impressive figures of 155hp and 270Nm delivering assured performance in all conditions. It’s available exclusively with the seven-speed EDC transmission.

Both the diesel engines are based on the well-proven 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit. In dCi 95 guise it offers 95hp and 240Nm, while the dCi 115 increases these outputs to 115hp and 260Nm respectively. While the former is available exclusively with the six-speed manual, the dCi 115 can alternatively be ordered with the seven-speed EDC.

From 2020 All-New Captur will become the first model in its class to be offered with a plug-in hybrid engine. Called E-TECH Plug-in it has been designed to appeal to customers where All-New Captur will be the household’s only vehicle, delivering the longest driving range in electric mode and the best all-round performance for a plug-in hybrid model.

Capable of driving up to 28 miles at speeds of up to 83 mph in pure electric mode, All-New Captur E-TECH Plug-in demonstrates impressive versatility. What’s more, thanks to the continuous energy regeneration capability of its hybrid drivetrain, All-New Captur E-TECH Plug-in always retains enough charge in its 9.8kWh battery to move away and run at low speeds in electric mode, helping to reduce fuel consumption.

The electric part of the drivetrain is linked to a new 1.6-litre petrol engine, which has been reworked especially for this application and is equipped with a petrol particulate filter to reduce harmful emissions. It also features an innovative multimode gearbox for smooth and seamless operation.

UK SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICING

All-New Captur follows Renault’s EasyLife strategy, meaning a straightforward line-up of three trim levels to choose from: Play, Iconic and S Edition. Regardless of trim all versions of All-New Captur come comprehensively equipped.

All-New Captur Play – from £17,595

Full LED headlights

Automatic climate control

Cruise control and speed limiter

EasyLink multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen, FM/DAB tuner, 4x20W speakers, sound auditorium, 2 x USB and 1 x Aux, Bluetooth, smartphone integration including Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Active Emergency Braking and Traffic Sign Recognition and E-Call.

4.2-inch Driver Information Display

Hands Free Key Card access

Electric front and rear windows – one touch operation on driver’s

Unique 17-inch flex wheels

Automatic windscreen wipers

Body coloured door handles and mirrors

Synthetic leather steering wheel

Driver’s seat height adjustment

All-New Captur Iconic – from £19,095

In addition to Play:

EasyLink multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen, satellite navigation, FM/DAB tuner, 4x20W speakers, sound auditorium, 2 x USB and 1 x Aux, Bluetooth, smartphone integration including Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

Rear parking sensors

17-inch ‘Bahamas’ alloy wheels

LED front fog lamps

Two tone paint

Dark tinted rear windows and tailgate glass

Longitudinal roof bars

All-New Captur S Edition – from £20,595

In addition to Iconic:

EasyLink multimedia system with 9.3-inch touchscreen, satellite navigation, FM/DAB tuner, 4x20W speakers, sound auditorium, 2 x USB and 1 x Aux, Bluetooth, smartphone integration including Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

7-inch instrument cluster display

MULTI-SENSE driving mode selector with 8 ambient lighting settings

Automatic control headlamps (including high beam assist)

17-inch ‘Bahamas’ diamond cut alloy wheels

Front parking sensors

Reversing camera

Premium leather steering wheel

Black and light grey synthetic leather upholstery with dark grey stitching

ALL-NEW CAPTUR PRICING AND OWNERSHIP SPECIFICATION

CO 2 (g/km) – NEDC VED year one BiK Price OTR* Play TCe 100 118 £170 27% £17,595 Play TCe 130 EDC 124 £170 28% £20,395 Play dCi 95 106 £170 29% £19,395 Play dCi 115 EDC 108 £170 29% £21,795 Iconic TCe 100 118 £170 27% £19,095 Iconic TCe 130 127 £170 29% £20,295 Iconic TCe 130 EDC 124 £170 28% £21,895 Iconic TCe 155 EDC 124 £170 28% £22,895 Iconic dCi 95 106 £170 29% £20,895 Iconic dCi 115 111 £210 30% £21,695 Iconic dCi 115 EDC 108 £170 29% £23,295 S Edition TCe 100 118 £170 27% £20,595 S Edition TCe 130 127 £170 29% £21,795 S Edition TCe 130 EDC 124 £170 28% £23,395 S Edition TCe 155 EDC 124 £170 28% £24,395 S Edition dCi 95 106 £170 29% £22,395 S Edition dCi 115 111 £210 30% £23,195 S Edition dCi 115 EDC 108 £170 29% £24,795

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Power (hp) Torque (Nm) 0-62mph (secs) Top speed (mph) MPG (WLTP) Play TCe 100 100 160 13.3 107 47.1 Play TCe 130 EDC 130 240 9.6 120 44.8 Play dCi 95 95 240 14.4 110 58.9 Play dCi 115 EDC 115 260 11.0 116 58.9 Iconic TCe 100 100 160 13.3 107 47.1 Iconic TCe 130 130 240 10.6 121 44.1 Iconic TCe 130 EDC 130 240 9.6 120 44.8 Iconic TCe 155 EDC 155 270 8.6 126 44.8 Iconic dCi 95 95 240 14.4 110 58.9 Iconic dCi 115 115 260 11.9 116 58.9 Iconic dCi 115 EDC 115 260 11.0 116 58.9 S Edition TCe 100 100 160 13.3 107 46.3 S Edition TCe 130 130 240 10.6 121 44.1 S Edition TCe 130 EDC 130 240 9.6 120 44.8 S Edition TCe 155 EDC 155 270 8.6 126 44.8 S Edition dCi 95 95 240 14.4 110 58.9 S Edition dCi 115 115 260 11.9 116 58.9 S Edition dCi 115 EDC 115 260 11.0 116 58.9

KEY OPTIONS

Features Availability Price Exterior Colour Pack (Orange or Grey) Contrasting finish for skid plates and lower door trims Play, Iconic and S Edition £150 Interior Colour Pack (Red or Blue) Contrasting inserts for air vent and gear lever surrounds Iconic and S Edition £150 Interior Colour Pack (Orange Signature) Contrasting inserts for dashboard, door panels and centre console Iconic and S Edition £350 10-inch TFT Driver’s Information Display Full colour and configurable TFT instrument cluster S Edition (available mid-year 2020) £250 Traffic & Motorway Assistance Pack Highway & Traffic Jam Companion, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Warning, around view monitor S Edition £600



*All figures subject to final confirmation and homologation