The All-New Renault Austral has entered its final stage of development

Offering the latest-generation E-Tech hybrid technology

A fleet of around 100 of the new SUV’s will now be tested on European roads to ensure the model’s reliability and fine-tune its engine options

Every time a new model is launched, test vehicles are taken through months of intensive trials in order to ensure the utmost quality and reliability. These endurance tests are undertaken to confirm the reliability and longevity of the vehicles various components.

The All-New Renault Austral has now entered its final stage of development, with final checks of the new CMF-CD3 platform and electrified engine options.

STRINGENT TESTS FOR OPTIMAL RESULTS

The Austral is about to undertake a round of tests known as “Confirmation Runs”, in which a fleet of around 100 vehicles have set off to travel 2 million kilometres.

Renault’s new SUV will therefore cross France, Spain, Germany and Romania in order to confirm the results of the previous checks. Nine hundred drivers will cover 600,000km of open roads in real-life conditions, while the remaining 1,400,000km will take place on the track.

These tests will enable the teams to approve the adjustments made to the new CMF-CD3 platform and driver assistance systems, as well as the sound-proofing and comfort of the suspension system, so that future customers can enjoy the best conditions.

AN ALL-ELECTRIC RANGE OF ENGINES

There are also checks that are being carried out on the powertrains. The Austral will have a petrol hybrid-only line up, which will be mostly made up of brand new engine options including: a latest-generation E-Tech hybrid, a 1.3 TCe unit with a 12V mild hybrid solution and, for the first time in the Renault range, a 1.2 TCe unit with 48V mild hybrid technology.