Clio and Captur ranges now include Evolution, Techno and R.S. Line variants

Revised Clio line-up sees every version debut with an enhanced specification

More powerful E-Tech 145 hybrid powertrain now available with all Clio E-Tech models

Introductory-level Captur Evolution features new 17-inch alloy wheels and automatic air conditioning

Latest offers include 0% APR Representative PCP two- and three-year deals across Renault’s passenger car range

The latest Clio and Captur models are available to order now

Renault is introducing significant changes to the Clio and Captur ranges for the 2022 Model Year, with the award-winning hatchback and compact SUV now available in new versions that enhance the driving experience, convenience, and practicality.

Renault Clio updates for 2022

The latest Clio introduces a revised range that now consists of the Evolution, Techno and R.S. Line. The new versions reference the line-up’s abundance of technological features and distinctive style.

The Evolution replaces the previous Iconic Edition, boosting its predecessor’s comprehensive specification with the notable addition of a larger 7-inch TFT Colour Instrument Display.

Techno builds on the previous SE Edition, with a focus on technology and styling. Its exterior is enhanced with dark tinted rear windows, chrome detailing on the window surrounds and door panels, and a shark fin antenna. Inside, the interior is refreshed with grey accents to the dashboard and door panels, as well as dark grey pinstriped seat upholstery.

The R.S. Line completes the revised Clio range, offering customers a dynamic and sporty design that features the latest on-board equipment available for the iconic supermini. Features such as the 9.3-inch EASY LINK infotainment system with satellite navigation and wireless phone charger as standard, while the 10-inch TFT Colour Instrument Display is new for the latest version of the best-selling R.S. Line.

Practicality is boosted in all versions, with two new useful luggage nets now fitted in the boot.

The Clio 2022MY also sees the introduction of the E-Tech 145 engine on hybrid versions of the Evolution, Techno and R.S. Line, which enhances performance and drivability. The new 1.6-litre petrol hybrid engine produces 145hp – an increase of 5hp on the outgoing petrol hybrid powerplant – and emits as little as 96g/km CO 2 .

Renault Captur updates for 2022

The latest Captur models mirror the range of the latest Clio, encompassing Evolution, Techno and R.S. Line variants.

The Evolution is an upgrade to the outgoing Iconic Edition, the new introductory-level version now featuring 17-inch Ediris diamond cut alloy wheels as seen on the Captur Rive Gauche Limited Edition and equipped with automatic air conditioning as standard.

The Techno replaces the SE Edition, debuting with an enhanced exterior with shark fin antenna, while the R.S. Line continues to offer the same blend of dynamic, sporty design and impressive levels of equipment as the previous top-of-the-range model with an added 10-inch TFT Colour Instrument Display.

Latest offers announced

Renault has also released its latest offers across its passenger car range, with a host of finance packages now available.

The extensive selection of offers, which are available until the end of June, include 0% APR two- and three-year PCP deals, which make upgrading to a brand new, more efficient and stylish Renault as accessible as possible.

For example, the very latest Clio Evolution TCe 90 can be enjoyed from only £214* per month with an initial deposit of £4,044 on a two-year 0% APR PCP deal. For those who are looking for a compact SUV that is as affordable as it is attractive, the Captur is the perfect solution. The new Captur Evolution TCe 90 is available for just £194 per month following a customer deposit of £5,328 via a two-year 0% APR PCP deal.

For further information on the latest offers, plus information on the Renault range of vehicles, please visit www.renault.co.uk

Orders for the latest Clio and Captur ranges are open now.