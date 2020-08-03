Renegade 4xe will be the first electrified Jeep model to reach the UK

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe is connected, electrified, fun to drive and packed with technology

Renegade 4xe can be driven on 100% electric thanks to a 11.4 kWh battery paired with a 60hp electric motor, to ensure a range of 26 miles and zero tailpipe emissions in full-electric mode*

With two electric motors featuring Powerloop, all-wheel drive is always available to tackle extended off-road adventures on extreme terrain

Renegade 4xe reaches a top speed of 124mph, returns 123-134mpg and emits less than 50g/km of CO 2 in hybrid mode*

Available in a choice of three trim levels and two power outputs

The Renegade 4xe will be in showrooms in September with prices starting from £32,600 OTR

With its most recent step into the world of electrification, the Jeep plug-in hybrid propulsion solution is capable of enhancing the legendary off-road capability of its line-up of SUVs, starting with the Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid. This latest evolution of Jeep® fully reflects its core values of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion.

Jeep has always pioneered new segments and new technologies. Its legend started in 1941 with the Willys-Overland, the first ever mass-produced 4×4 vehicle and continued in 1949 with the launch of the four-wheel-drive Willys Wagon, which created the Sport Utility Vehicle. Its renowned off-road capability has endured ever since and it is now being electrified the Jeep way.

4xe

The Jeep Renegade 4xe is centered on the pillars of efficiency, performance and responsibility. It will be the most fuel-efficient Jeep SUV ever, with the new 4xe technology offering zero tailpipe-emission in full electric mode.

Efficiency is not achieved at the expense of performance. The Jeep Renegade 4xe remains true to its all-terrain vocation while offering an enhanced driving experience on the road, with smooth responses and acceleration. The increased torque generated by the electric motor and the ability to adjust it with extreme precision ensures even greater four-wheel-drive capability on any terrain, for extreme off-road adventures.

Thanks to the plug-in hybrid electric technology, CO 2 emissions are lower than 50g/km in hybrid mode* and the cost of ownership is reduced. However, the Jeep brand’s focus on sustainability runs deeper than this and starts even before these vehicles hit the road, thanks to a manufacturing cycle designed to have the lowest environmental impact.

The all-terrain evolution

The Jeep Renegade 4xe is built at the FCA Melfi Plant in Basilicata (Italy), where the Jeep Renegade has been in production since 2014. The Plant Academy is a breeding ground for ideas and experiments and spawned a ‘talent factory’, for developing personnel potential, in the Melfi factory which has since made a significant contribution to FCA’s electrification strategy.

Although production of the Jeep Renegade 4xe is in Melfi, the first full-cycle Jeep factory outside North America, the development process culminated at the Arjeplog Proving Grounds in Swedish Lapland. Up to 3,800km of road tests were clocked up to put the Jeep Renegade plug-in hybrid through its paces in all conditions that customers might need to tackle. An array of activities were carried out to ensure quality, safety, reliability, and comfort in all conditions.

The new plug-in hybrid electric technology elevates the capability of the Jeep Renegade by increasing off-road prowess, while also enhancing its on-road performance in everyday driving. It is not only at home on sand, mud, rocks, snow, or ice, but its capability and driving pleasure also shines through in the city.

Leader in off and on-road driving

Courtesy of the plug-in hybrid technology, the new Renegade 4xe offers the best performance and driving dynamics of any Jeep SUV ever. It is literally capable of ’going anywhere and doing anything’ and features legendary 4×4 capability, developed over almost 80 years of history.

At the same time, it is ideal for everyday driving in the city, thanks to the plug-in hybrid system that allows it to travel with zero tailpipe emissions for a range of up to 26 miles in full-electric mode*. On longer jaunts, combined with the internal combustion engine, CO 2 emissions are less than 50g/km in hybrid mode*. In case of extended off-road driving, two electric motors featuring Powerloop ensure that eAWD traction is always available.

‘Blue’ design cues distinguish the new Renegade 4xe

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe stands out from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts thanks to the striking blue Jeep, Renegade and 4xe badges. An additional push cover on the vehicle’s left side, towards the rear, covers the charging port and is unique to the 4xe model.

Inside the cabin, a 7-inch TFT colour display and Uconnect NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and DAB radio are offered as standard. Black accents adorn the air vents, speakers, and center console bezels on the Longitude and Limited trims, while the Trailhawk trim sports Ruby red accents.

The Renegade 4xe also feature a new six-speed automatic transmission selector, updated Selec-Terrain rotary control with eAWD modes (4WD Lock, 4WD Low, Hill Descent Control) to engage the different driving modes – Auto, Snow, Mud & Sand, and Rock – including the new Sport mode for enhanced throttle response and steering.

Jeep Renegade 4xe, power and performance

The Jeep Renegade 4xe pairs a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor, located between the rear axle, which is powered by an 11.4 kWh battery that can be recharged while driving or through an external power outlet or charge point. On its own, the efficient 1.3-litre turbo engine delivers a power output of 130hp or 180hp, plus the 60hp produced by the electric motor, giving a total of 190hp in the Longitude and Limited version or 240hp in the Trailhawk model. In terms of torque, the electric motor produces 250Nm, while the combustion engine delivers 270Nm. The combination of an internal combustion engine and the electric units guarantees performance and maximum driving pleasure, with acceleration from zero to 62mph in around 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 81mph in full electric and up to 124mph in hybrid mode.

A full line-up

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe line-up includes three trim levels – Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk – all featuring four-wheel-drive (eAWD) and a six-speed automatic transmission.

A wide range of customisation options are available, with up to 18 different exterior colors including Alpine White, Glacier, Granite Crystal, Jetset Blue, Blue Shade, Sting Grey, Colorado Red, Carbon Black and Solid Black. Bikini and Omaha Orange and exclusive to Limited and Trailhawk trims and Matt Green can only be found on the Trailhawk. In addition, up to four specific wheel designs are available for the Renegade 4xe.

Safety

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe comes with a suite of the most advanced ADAS systems available including high-visibility full LED headlights, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning Plus, Intelligent Speed Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition and front and rear parking sensors. Jeep Renegade 4xe also features the new Drowsy Driver Detection system, offered for the first time in a Jeep model.

Additional safety features include Blind Spot Detection, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, automatic Park Assist and Keyless Go can also be specified.

The Jeep Renegade 4xe arrives in showrooms in the UK in September priced from £32,600 OTR for a Jeep Renegade 4xe Longitude. For more information or to find the nearest Jeep retailer visit www.jeep.co.uk/retailers.

Model Price OTR Jeep Renegade 4xe Longitude £32,600 Jeep Renegade 4xe Limited £34,500 Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk £36,500

ENGINEERING

Layout and operation of the Jeep 4xe hybrid powertrain

The Jeep Renegade 4xe powertrain integrates two electric motors and an 11.4 kWh battery pack, with a fuel-efficient 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and six-speed automatic transmission. This architecture provides two cars in one: a battery electric vehicle featuring an electric motor and a high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack on the rear axle and a conventional vehicle with an internal combustion engine fitted on the front axle.

Key elements of the Renegade and Compass 4xe powertrain are:

A 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol internal combustion engine delivering 130hp or 180hp and 270Nm of torque

Two electric motors, one of which is located on the front axle and coupled to the internal combustion engine that, in addition to working in synergy with the engine, can act as a high-voltage generator. The second motor is located on the rear axle and features reduction gear and integrated differential (e-axle). It delivers 60hp and 250Nm of torque, generating traction and recovering energy while braking

An 11.4 kWh, 400 volt, lithium-ion, nickel-manganese-cobalt, battery pack powers the e-axle and is located in a secure position underneath the second row seats

An integrated module for controlling the charging of the high-voltage and conventional 12V batteries of the car which is compact in size and mounted in the boot

4xe hybrid propulsion architecture





The 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that powers the Renegade 4xe belongs to the new FCA Global Small Engine (GSE) family. It is based on a modular structure and is available in the Renegade 4xe in the four-cylinder configuration with two output levels: 130hp or 180hp (190hp or 240hp combined output of the two power sources).

The basic structure of the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine guarantees efficiency, modularity and a considerable degree of standardisation in terms of components and manufacturing process, flexibility and potential for future development. It is entirely made of aluminium for lightness (it weighs 106kg). The crankcase, developed in partnership with Teksid, is made of high-pressure die-cast aluminium alloy. After studying various crankcase designs, a bedplate architecture was chosen, to offer the best balance of weight, structural performance, noise, and vibrations. Like all turbocharged versions in the GSE family, it includes exclusive third-generation MultiAir technology that improves combustion efficiency by adjusting valve lift and timing, and further optimises independent intake valve opening and closing.

By integrating the electric motor on the auxiliary belt it was possible to design a control logic that optimises the dynamics and efficiency of the internal combustion engine and the automatic transmission. The result is a front axle superior to any equivalent conventional powertrain, capable of offering a lively, smooth and efficient behaviour.

Battery pack preserves boot capacity and interior room

The 11.4 kWh, 400-volt lithium-ion battery pack uses cobalt-nickel manganese/graphite chemistry. It is located underneath the second-row of seats, where it is protected from outside elements. Enclosed in a steel casing, the pack is fitted with a dedicated heating and cooling circuit to keep the battery at its optimum temperature for best performance.

The 11.4 kWh battery pack allows the Renegade 4xe to travel approximately 26 miles* in full-electric, zero-tailpipe emission mode. The hybrid system also includes a power inverter (PIM) housed inside the battery pack, which is also protected from damage.

The Jeep Renegade 4xe features a small charging module, placed in the boot, and the arrangement of the electric motor under the floor means that the boot capacity is almost the same as that in the conventional engine version at 330 litres. The height adjustable boot floor also remains and the layout means that a spare wheel can still be housed under the boot floor on the 4xe version.

Electrified driving modes

Customers can personalise their driving experience according to their specific needs and the type of journey with a choice of three operating modes – Hybrid, Electric and E-save. The desired mode can be activated using the selector switch, located in front of the gear lever. In all driving modes, the regenerative braking system recovers energy during passive driving phases, such as deceleration or light braking. Additionally, the Renegade 4xe travels in hybrid mode when the battery reaches the minimum charge level, regardless of the selected mode.

More in details:

HYBRID is the default mode selected when the car is started. It is designed to manage and use the system in the most efficient way, optimising power and minimising fuel consumption. The internal combustion engine and electric motor work together, with braking energy recovery phases. Initially, the system favours electric driving, with the power supplied by the electric motor. When the battery reaches the minimum charge level (State Of Charge – SOC), the internal combustion engine is used for propulsion. The system manages start-up and intervention through an optimisation algorithm (Hybrid Control Processor – HCP) designed to maximize the system efficiency levels.

is the default mode selected when the car is started. It is designed to manage and use the system in the most efficient way, optimising power and minimising fuel consumption. The internal combustion engine and electric motor work together, with braking energy recovery phases. Initially, the system favours electric driving, with the power supplied by the electric motor. When the battery reaches the minimum charge level (State Of Charge – SOC), the internal combustion engine is used for propulsion. The system manages start-up and intervention through an optimisation algorithm (Hybrid Control Processor – HCP) designed to maximize the system efficiency levels. ELECTRIC is the mode that provides a full-electric range of about 26miles* with zero tailpipe emissions. It is designed to maximize the electric driving experience through a different calibration of the HCP optimisation algorithm. The car drives in electric-only mode until there isn’t sufficient charge in the battery. The system automatically switches to HYBRID mode when the battery is completely flat or when the driver kicks-down. A top speed of up to 81mph can be reached.

is the mode that provides a full-electric range of about 26miles* with zero tailpipe emissions. It is designed to maximize the electric driving experience through a different calibration of the HCP optimisation algorithm. The car drives in electric-only mode until there isn’t sufficient charge in the battery. The system automatically switches to HYBRID mode when the battery is completely flat or when the driver kicks-down. A top speed of up to 81mph can be reached. E-SAVE is the mode for maintaining battery charge or for charging it while driving using the internal combustion engine. E-SAVE mode supports two secondary modes, called Battery Save (passive E-SAVE) and Battery Charge (active E-SAVE), both of which can be activated on the Uconnect system screen.

o Passive E-SAVE or Battery Save maintains the state of charge of the battery through the predominant use of the internal combustion engine

o E-SAVE active or Battery Charge charges the battery up to 80% through the operation of the internal combustion engine on which the combined front electric generator acts

In HYBRID mode – the optimisation algorithm (HCP) guarantees system efficiency by modulating the joint intervention of the electric motors and internal combustion engine, according to the charge level of the battery. The HCP algorithm automatically modulates the torque distribution between the electric motors and the internal combustion engine. The internal combustion engine intervenes whenever the required performance exceeds that of the electric motor alone. The HYBRID mode driving optimisation algorithm is designed to manage the car in the most efficient configuration according to the following factors:

Energy level (State Of Charge) of the battery pack

Electric motor and internal combustion engine efficiency maps

Requests for performance by the driver

Travel and environmental situations (gradients, ambient temperatures, etc.)

The intervention of the internal combustion engine while driving may depend on various combinations of these factors. When the battery charge level is low, the internal combustion engine is switched on to provide the required torque to the front wheels, making up for the lack of electric propulsion from the rear wheels.

Regenerative braking

Regenerative braking is a fundamental element of the ecological nature of the Jeep Renegade 4xe, allowing kinetic energy to be recovered during deceleration or braking phases. The energy is stored in the battery pack instead of being dissipated as heat from the brake discs. The conventional brake system is used to stop the car in the event of emergency braking or when traveling at very low speeds.

eCoasting

eCoasting mode is always active, regardless of the driving mode, to maximise energy recovery when the throttle and brake pedals are released. An ‘Intense’ eCoasting mode can be activated by a button on the central tunnel when the transmission is in the Drive position. A light on the instrument panel indicates the level of eCoasting activated:

White, if the ‘Intense’ function is selected but not active

Green, if the ‘Intense’ function is selected and active

In ‘Intense’ mode the regenerative braking calibration is greater when coasting, reducing the speed faster and generating more electricity to be returned to the battery pack.

Off-road capability and Jeep hybrid e-AWD system

Legendary Jeep off-road capability is guaranteed by the Jeep Active Drive Low system, fitted on all Renegade 4xe trims. The new plug-in hybrid technology further enhances its off-road capability, with the combination of the two propulsion systems resulting in more torque. Trailhawk 4xe, for example, the specialist off-road trim with 240hp – boasts an increase in torque output up to 50% versus the 170hp diesel Trailhawk model. Thanks to the new 4xe technology, traction to the rear axle is not provided by a prop shaft but through a dedicated electric motor. This allows the two axles to be separated and control the torque independently in a more effective way than a mechanical system, with traction being delivered to the rear wheels immediately when needed.

Jeep Selec-Terrain™

Jeep Active Drive Low is paired with the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control system with up to five driving modes. Selec-Terrain includes Hill Descent Control for superior off-road capability. By using Selec-Terrain, the driver can choose the ideal mode to safely tackle any terrain:

Auto: ensures continuous traction management, suitable for on and off-road driving

ensures continuous traction management, suitable for on and off-road driving Sport: uses both the electric motor and the internal combustion engine to deliver a sporty driving performance. New for the Renegade 4xe, this dynamic driving mode makes the daily urban driving experience more enjoyable, by tightening up the steering, sharpening the throttle response and adjusting the behavior of the transmission, with higher upshifts for full power and torque delivery

uses both the electric motor and the internal combustion engine to deliver a sporty driving performance. New for the Renegade 4xe, this dynamic driving mode makes the daily urban driving experience more enjoyable, by tightening up the steering, sharpening the throttle response and adjusting the behavior of the transmission, with higher upshifts for full power and torque delivery Snow: provides more grip in extreme conditions. It is designed to be used for driving on-road and off-road in the case of poor grip surfaces, such as roads covered by snow

provides more grip in extreme conditions. It is designed to be used for driving on-road and off-road in the case of poor grip surfaces, such as roads covered by snow Sand/Mud: Off-road driving mode for tackling surfaces with poor grip, such as muddy or sandy soils to provide maximum traction

Off-road driving mode for tackling surfaces with poor grip, such as muddy or sandy soils to provide maximum traction Rock (Trailhawk versions only): This mode is only available when 4WD Low mode is engaged. The system configures the car to provide maximum levels of traction and steering capability on low-grip off-road surfaces. It provides benchmark off-road performance

Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control system manages the AWD system on Renegade 4xe by combining the five dynamic modes – Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, Snow and Rock – in to two different 4×4 traction modes, depending on the situation that needs to be tackled:

4WD Lock permanently engages the four-wheel drive at speeds up to 9mph, keeping the rear electric motor (P4) constantly running to provide 4×4 traction at low speeds with a constant distribution of torque between the two axles (the distribution ratio varies depending on the selected Terrain mode). At speeds above 9mph, AWD becomes on-demand. Compared to a conventional mechanical AWD system, the response speed of the rear electric motor (P4) allows faster engagement. The full functionality of the 4xe four-wheel drive is guaranteed by the ’Powerlooping‘ function when the battery charge level is low. This ensures that the front electric motor, mechanically connected to the internal combustion engine, continuously generates high-voltage current to power the rear electric motor and deliver maximum traction regardless of the state of charge of the battery.

permanently engages the four-wheel drive at speeds up to 9mph, keeping the rear electric motor (P4) constantly running to provide 4×4 traction at low speeds with a constant distribution of torque between the two axles (the distribution ratio varies depending on the selected Terrain mode). At speeds above 9mph, AWD becomes on-demand. Compared to a conventional mechanical AWD system, the response speed of the rear electric motor (P4) allows faster engagement. The full functionality of the 4xe four-wheel drive is guaranteed by the ’Powerlooping‘ function when the battery charge level is low. This ensures that the front electric motor, mechanically connected to the internal combustion engine, continuously generates high-voltage current to power the rear electric motor and deliver maximum traction regardless of the state of charge of the battery. 4WD Low makes the most of the performance and power of the vehicle to tackle particularly difficult terrain, such as sand or rocks. On the Trailhawk trims, the Rock mode of the Selec- Terrain system can be selected only in 4WD Low.

The result is the ability of the Jeep Renegade 4xe to handle every situation in the most efficient, safe and best performing mode.

The 4xe driving experience

The Jeep Renegade 4xe driving experience starts when the customer parks the car in the garage and leaves it plugged into the normal domestic socket using the supplied cable, or connected to the handy easyWallbox charger the evening before. Using the E-Control function, the driver can set the start time and the battery charging time, allowing them to pick the most cost-effective electricity tariffs. This can also be programmed using the My Uconnect app.

The energy from the mains is transferred through the control module in the boot to the battery pack, which is mounted underneath the second-row of seats and continues to the dashboard at the front. The charge level and vehicle’s general status can be checked remotely via the My Uconnect app. Drivers can pre-condition their car, turning on the air conditioning or heating, remotely to maximise its charge.

After unplugging the car from the charging port, the journey begins. Hybrid mode is set by default, when the vehicle is started and it automatically manages the energy flows in the car. When the driver gets aboard, their smartphone automatically connects to the on-board Uconnect system, allowing them to continue using the various applications on the vehicle’s 8.4-inch touchscreen.

When driving in town, the driver can select the Electric driving mode. This allows them to access ‘restricted’ traffic areas, as the car will use the electric motor that supplies power to the rear wheels only so the car has zero tailpipe emissions. The range of the Renegade 4xe in full-electric is about 26 miles* and top speed is of 80mph in full electric. The internal combustion engine turns will only cut in if the driver kicks-down or when the battery level is low.

Out of town on extra-urban roads, drivers can select the e-Save mode and maximise energy efficiency through the Battery Save function. This function mantains the remaining battery life by using the internal combustion engine to charge the battery through the electric motor-generator unit mounted on the front axle. The second option, Battery Charge, uses the internal combustion engine to recharge the battery up to 80%.

When additional speed and power is needed the Jeep Renegade 4xe automatically starts the internal combustion engine on the front axle, which drives the front wheels and turns the vehicle into an eAWD, that is an all-wheel-drive car that is also a hybrid.

In this hybrid configuration the top-of-the-range Trailhawk 4xe model can deliver up to 240hp and reach a top speed of 124mph, making it the most powerful and most off-road capable Renegade model ever built. The hybrid mode maximises fuel efficiency, achieving between 123 and 134 mpg* (with the battery charged).

When driving downhill the Renegade 4xe exploits the kinetic energy to recharge its battery using eCoasting. The movement of the wheels when the accelerator pedal is released generates energy and which is used to recharge the battery. It helps to increase the total electric range of the car while also increasing its braking power. The eCoasting mode can be set to two levels to further increase the energy recovery and range.

Legendary off-road capabilities have always distinguished every Jeep model and the Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid is no exception. The plug-in hybrid 4×4 traction system has been designed and developed to perfectly integrate the power supply into the 4×4 traction system, to further improve the off-road performance. The plug-in hybrid traction system is even more powerful in terms of 4WD capability than a vehicle with a conventional internal combustion engine.

For off-road driving, customers can select HYBRID 4×4 mode and the system will automatically operate both drive systems on both axles. They can also pick 4WD Low mode to optimise response on sandy or rocky terrain or 4WD Lock to maintain permanent 4×4 traction up to 9mph and select from the four-mode (five on the Trailhawk) Selec-Terrain traction control system.

As a result of the high torque that can be released onto the ground almost instantaneously from the rear electric motor – up to 2,500Nm – and the possibility of adjusting it with extreme precision during acceleration and when traversing the most challenging terrain, the off-road driving experience is more precise and controlled. There is no need to increase the rpm to turn the wheels, while the dynamic load on the transmission is minimised, resulting in improved handling and speed. With the electric all-wheel-drive technology (eAWD), rear-axle traction is supplied by a dedicated electric motor instead of the prop shaft. The two axles are separated and the torque can be managed independently and better than on a mechanical system.

All high-voltage electronic components, including the control modules and the wiring between the battery pack and electric motors, are fully sealed and waterproof. As a result, the Renegade 4xe has a water fording capability of up to 40cm. The Trailhawk version is also fitted with steel skid plates for added protection when driving on rough terrain, as well as benchmark angles in its category (approach angle of 28 degrees, departure angle of 28 degrees, breakover angle of 18 degrees, ground clearance of 20.1 cm on Renegade Trailhawk; oversized wheels and tyres (17-inch 235/55R17 M+S w/Snow Flake).

This allows the Renegade 4xe to be, first and foremost, an authentic Jeep that’s extremely capable and fun to drive, both on and off-road.

SERVICES AND CONNECTIVITY FOR ELECTRIFIED DRIVING

Smart onboard connectivity – user-friendly and easy to use

Jeep Renegade 4xe was developed to offer state-of-the art technology and connectivity to meet the changing needs of customers. It is equipped with new UconnectTM Services with specific features for electrified driving and advanced on and off-board connectivity – My Assistant, My Car, My Remote, My Navigation and My eCharge.

My Assistant is a system that puts the customer into contact with an operations center to ask for help in the event of an emergency and receive localised support for roadside assistance. The customer will also receive a monthly report by e-mail to check the current status of the car.

My Car allows the driver to monitor the condition of the car, checking important information at a glance, such as battery state of charge, fuel level, tire pressure, and service schedule.

My Remote can be used to schedule charging from the mobile app, locate the exact position of the car, lock and unlock the doors, turn on the lights, program the air conditioning system, check key parameters, such as speed and driving area and receive a notification if they are not respected.

My Navigation can be used to check traffic conditions, weather and speed cameras along the route. It can also be used to search for points of interest and view the charging stations on the My Uconnect mobile app and the Uconnect 8.4-inch NAV system, identifying those that can be reached with the current battery charge (Dynamic Range Mapping service). The Send & Go function can be used to send the destination to the navigation system of the car directly from the mobile app.

My eCharge can be used to promptly identify the nearest public charging station, check its availability, start the charging process and pay. It can also be used to set up and control private wallboxes.

A package of on-demand services that can be purchased on the My Uconnect web portal completes the Uconnect Services offer. These services include the My Wi-Fi, My Theft Assistance and My Fleet Manager packages.

My Wi-Fi can connect up to eight electronic devices to the Internet at the same time.

My Theft Assistance promptly notifies customers if their car may have been stolen. As soon as the theft is confirmed by law enforcement, the operations center will provide support to retrieve the car.

My Fleet Manager is the complete and innovative web portal dedicated to the management of small fleets.

My Uconnect, the smart connectivity apps for an all-encompassing 4xe experience

With the My Uconnect mobile app, customers can access an array of services for easy and quick management of usage status, maintenance, navigation, charging and emergencies, including theft. By using the My Navigation function, drivers can plan their route the night before and send it to their Renegade 4xe ready the next morning, or schedule their preferred charging times and days or search for and pay at charging stations.

Charging options

Charging the new Renegade 4xe is simple and user-friendly with seamless integration between smartphone and the Uconnect system 8.4-inch touchscreen, to manage charging according to the customers’ specific requirements and lifestyle.

The electric unit on the rear axle is powered by a battery that can be charged either while you drive or through an external power outlet with a domestic plug and the cable supplied, or from a public charge point using the specific cable. To optimise charging times and to offer an additional, convenient home solution, the easyWallbox is available, which is connected to a normal domestic outlet and allows safe charging.

This system was developed by ENGIE EPS exclusively for FCA and is marketed by Mopar in Europe. It is a simple, accessible plug and play solution that can be managed easily via Bluetooth, allowing the Renegade 4xe to recharge at home with up to 2.3 kW of charging power in less than 5 hours, with no need for professional installation. The easyWallbox can be upgraded to 7.4 kW, providing a full charge at home in less than two hours.

Easy charging

In partnership with Digital Charging Solutions (DCS), customers who choose the Jeep Renegade 4xe will have access to My easy Charge, a digital service providing access to the largest public charging network in the world, managed by DCS. A dedicated app and a single card will offer access to more than 130,000 charging stations in 21 European countries.

In conjunction with ENGIE Eps and Terna, FCA e-Mobility has developed laboratories for innovative technologies, such as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), a system whereby an electric car interacts with the electricity network to return or store energy.

*According to WLTP cycle – the specific figure may vary depending on the combination equipment/version.