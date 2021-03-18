According to new data from Letting Management Platform Mashroom, Berlin has the most affordable rent in Europe. But it’s controversial rental cap law has caused the rental market to shrink by more than 50 percent over the past year.

The conti-rental research from Mashroom found that Berlin was the least expensive for average monthly rent per square meter with only £6.58 (€7.30), this is a far cry from £25.08 (€27.80) in the French capital city, Paris.

Since the rental cap law was introduced back in February 2020, rents in Berlin dropped by roughly 11%. But this had a catastrophic impact on the rental marks, as the number of apartments for rental in the city dropped by a whopping 57%.

