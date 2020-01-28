SINGING sessions aimed at sparking memories for those living with dementia are starting at a Saltburn care home.

Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, will be holding “Memories in Song” sessions on the last Monday of every month, starting in February.

Anyone is welcome to attend the sessions, which will see residents and visitors using music for reminiscing, connecting, singing and moving.

Tina Temple, home manager at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “Music is such a powerful way to spark memories for everyone, including those living with dementia.

“We wanted to launch the Memories in Song sessions for our residents with dementia but also to bring in members of the community for a fun afternoon of singing, dancing and chatting.

“We hope to see as many visitors as possible at the first session at the end of February.”

The first Memories in Song session takes place at 2pm on Monday, 24th February, at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, Randolph Street, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire, TS12 1LN.