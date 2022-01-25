Which bookmaker to choose?

Command status overview

To do this, it’s helpful to look at each of the four teams and highlight the potential problems they present to their opponents. For the Los Angeles Rams, one of the things they’ll need to worry about when the San Francisco 49ers have football, in addition to Deebo Samuel and the creative ways the 49ers structure their offense, is tight- and George Kittle.

Kittle has been a thorn in the side of the Rams throughout his NFL career. In nine games against the organization, Kittle caught 49 passes for 706 yards and five touchdowns, so you can bet the Rams will be focused on where #85 is in every game on Sunday night.

Part of what makes Kittle dangerous is how effective he is when given the opportunity to strain defenders both inside and out in space. The 49ers provide Kittle with these opportunities to the fullest extent possible, and the results are often positive for the offense.

In the first half of Saturday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers, Kittle opened up on this fast downhill route, working against Preston Smith in space. You can see how Kittle’s alignment in the slot and the fear of the route breaking outward combine to emphasize the defender’s leverage and give Kittle a path to break inside on the slope for a quick read and shot from Jimmy Garoppolo:

The tight end breaks vertically off the line and three strides into Smith’s frame. Kittle then kicks the turf with his left foot, and Smith responds by opening his hips a little towards the sideline. That’s all it takes for Kittle to break in and cross the defender’s face, revealing himself from the inside after boosting Smith’s influence from the outside.

All the while, Garoppolo is just waiting for Kittle to make his breakthrough.

Now you’re probably thinking that this finish is related to the matchup, and rightfully so. “Let me see Kittle do it against someone with better lighting skills, Mark.”

In this play, Kittle works against quarterback Eric Stokes. As in the previous example, the same scenario plays out in this ending. Kittle shoots vertically, hits the Stokes frame, bolsters his outside leverage by stepping sharply in that direction with his right foot, and then works across the corner of the full-back’s face to open up for a fast Garoppolo shot.

As the Rams begin preparations for this weekend, planning for Kittle, and these tight end routes in particular, should be at or near the top of the to-do list.