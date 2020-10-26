A fast-growing North East based flooring retailer is returning to the region for the opening of its latest store.

Flooring Superstore has selected Newcastle as the location for its newest UK store.

The retailer is investing £100,000 and creating three new jobs with the opening of the 3,464 square foot outlet on the Blaydon Trade Park.

When it welcomes shoppers from 7th November, it will become the fifth Flooring Superstore to open during the COVID 19 pandemic, defying the economic downfall as they see a surge in demand for their products.

This follows openings at Brent Cross in London in August, Croydon in September, and Swansea and Romford in October.

Shoppers visiting Flooring Superstore in Newcastle will have access to an unrivalled range of carpets but also a huge choice of other flooring, such as vinyl, laminate, real wood, luxury vinyl tiles, EvoCore and the UK’s largest selection of artificial grass.

Flooring Superstore Regional Manager Grieg Anderson said: “As a retailer with our head office in the North East, it’s always good to be able to come home to open a new store, so we’re thrilled to be about to start trading in Newcastle.

“We’ll be able to offer local people a one-stop-shop for all their flooring needs whilst maintaining online prices.

“It also provides us with the opportunity to support the regional economy which is so important to us as business which started life in this part of the world.”

Flooring Superstore first began trading online in 2012 and prior to 2017, it had no physical stores.

Now, following a major investment and growth programme it has stores spanning the length and breadth of the country, from Scotland and Wales and down to the southern coast of England.”

Grieg added: “Many retailers and businesses are taking a step back at the moment due to the current challenging conditions, but we are continuing to grow in the right way.

“This is largely driven by an increased demand for our products but also through good financial management, investment and planning.

“We’ve also got a great team committed to delivering excellent customer service which leads to customer trust and loyalty.”