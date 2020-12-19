Scores of families will be able to have a Merry Christmas thanks to the generosity of one of the North East’s best loved retailers.

Family footwear firm Charles Clinkard handed over packed hampers to the King’s Church Foodbank in Darlington – putting aside the problems of 2020 to help those less fortunate.

Each hamper includes tinned food, crackers, mince pies, toiletries, and colouring books – meaning they will be a real treat for families in need.

Charles Clinkard, Managing Director of the group, said: “This has been the worst year on record for so many people in the UK but at least we can bring a little joy at this special time of year.

“It’s been a tough year for businesses but there is no comparison to what others have gone through – charity donations have suffered greatly, many people have been made redundant, people have been terribly ill with Covid-19 or worst of all lost loved ones to the virus.

“This is one way we can give back and celebrate the fact that in some regards we are the lucky ones.”

Caroline Todd, foodbank manager, said: “We have been extremely fortunate this year that Charles Clinkard has been immensely supportive of all that we do here at the King’s Foodbank.

“Making up of food and gift hampers for those most in need has been a huge blessing to us and we know that it will bring a bit of hope and joy back into people’s lives and show that people really do care and have a heart for others.”

The Foodbank has seen the need for its services surge during the pandemic with more than 76,000 food parcels given out since the start of lockdown.

Charles Clinkard was established in 1924 and has its headquarters in Middlesbrough and more than 30 shops across the UK. The firm regularly supports charities and good causes in Tees Valley.