GTI returns in manual and DSG versions, priced from £33,460 OTR

Plug-in GTE achieves a WLTP-certified 176 mpg and 36 g/km CO 2

1.0-litre mild hybrid brings further electrification to Golf range

Milton Keynes – The new Volkswagen Golf GTI is now open for order in the UK, in both manual and DSG formats, from £33,4601. Alongside the eighth generation of the iconic GTI hot hatchback, the Golf’s potent and ultra-low emission GTE variant can now be configured too. In this latest wave of new Golf variants now available to order, a frugal, 1.0-litre eTSI mild hybrid drivetrain is also introduced to the line-up.

The new Golf GTI

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI starts at £33,4601 for the 6-speed manual-equipped variant, and £34,9601 with a quick-shifting 7-speed DSG. The model reaches 62 mph from a standstill in 6.2 seconds in its quickest, DSG-equipped form, with 245 PS and 370 Nm on tap from its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The model will continue on to a 155 mph top speed regardless of transmission.

The eighth-generation Golf GTI brings with it a comprehensive standard equipment package, including styling upgrades, new convenience features and the latest driver assistance systems. At the front, the Golf GTI gets an illuminated grille strip, as well as LED fog lights in the GTI’s distinctive honeycomb design, with IQ.Light LED matrix headlights completing the light signature. A set of 18-inch ‘Richmond’ alloy wheels gives the GTI a purposeful look from the side.

At the rear, a pair of chrome plated tailpipes sits beneath a uniquely styled GTI bumper – the GTI receives bespoke front and rear bumpers as part of its assertive, sporty look. A roof spoiler also marks out the back, as well as smoked LED tail lights with dynamic turn signals.

On the inside, the Golf GTI’s sports seats are clad in a new iteration of the Golf GTI’s distinctive Jacara check cloth, while the sports steering wheel is leather-wrapped and heated, with paddle shifters for the DSG-equipped variant. The gearshift knob is finished in aluminium, while Black Metal Chrome dash and door panels bring a sleek look to the interior. A keyless entry and start/stop system, 3Zone climate control and electrically heated, adjustable and foldable door mirrors with built-in puddle lights all also feature as standard.

The car’s driver assistance systems include lane change assist and Travel Assist with Side Assist and Emergency Assist. A new front locking differential and Vehicle Dynamics Manager system are also included, delivering an even sharper and agile driving experience, along with the unrivalled long-distance comfort that Volkswagen has woven into the DNA of the GTI over the past 45 years. The new Vehicle Dynamics Manager function controls all electromechanically adjustable running systems such as the XDS electronic differential, alongside the new locking differential and optional adaptive dampers. The result is a significantly enhanced balance between maximum driving dynamics and the highest levels of comfort.

The new Golf GTE

Complementing the GTI with the same 245 PS power output is the plug-in hybrid GTE model, also available to customers from today. The GTE supplements a 150 PS, 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 110 PS electric motor and 13 kWh battery pack, capable of powering the car on electric power alone for up to 32 miles.

With this 245 PS, 400 Nm combination, the Golf GTE reaches a top speed of 140 mph, after a sprint from 0-62 mph is dispatched in 6.7 seconds. Most impressive of all is the Golf GTE’s efficiency: 176.6 mpg on the combined cycle; and 36 g/km of CO 2 emissions (WLTP). The Golf GTE is priced from £35,9601.

Compared with the previous Golf GTE, the Golf 8 GTE’s battery pack is 50% larger, at 13 kWh, with a usable range in electric-only E-MODE of 32 miles (WLTP). The GTE features a purpose-built 6-speed DSG transmission, developed specifically for use with plug-in hybrid models.

The GTE is marked out by a blue theme across the interior and exterior – a blue GTE badge features in the grille as does a blue strip above the light bar. The theme continues to the interior of the car, with the Jacara check cloth of the sports seats and steering wheel containing the same vibrant blue shade both signifying the car’s ultra-low emission, plug-in hybrid powertrain.

As per the GTI, the GTE features honeycomb-design fog lights in the front bumper, and benefits from IQ.Light LED matrix headlights as standard. Also distinguishing the GTE from the rest of the GT models is the 17-inch version of the ‘Richmond’ alloy wheel, while the tailpipes are discreetly tucked behind the bumper and hidden from view to further signpost the car’s low emission status.

Like the GTI, a 3Zone climate control system, electrically heated, foldable and adjustable door mirrors with integrated puddle lights, LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals, plus keyless entry and start all feature. Driver assistance systems including lane change assist, Travel Assist with Emergency Assist and Side Assist, are all included as standard. The Black Metal Chrome inserts and aluminium gearshift trim are shared with the GTI and GTD, as is the heated, leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel.

Two cables are provided for the Golf GTE – a 10 amp mains charging cable, and a 16 amp AC cable for wallboxes and charge points. With the former, the Golf GTE will take around five hours to charge fully at 2.3 kW, and with the latter at 3.6 kW, around three hours, 40 minutes.

Another new mild hybrid – the 1.0 eTSI

A new drivetrain for the regular Golf model is also made available today, with the 1.0-litre eTSI 110 PS. This variant, available exclusively on the Golf Life trim, boasts impressive fuel economy of 54.3 mpg and CO 2 emissions of 118 g/km, making it the most frugal petrol-only option in the Golf 8 range, as well as the most affordable DSG-equipped option, at £25,1901.

The Golf eTSI reaches 62 mph from a standstill in 10.2 seconds, with a top speed of 126 mph. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine uses the Miller combustion process and a turbocharger with variable turbine geometry to optimise fuel efficiency, while the mild hybrid system comprises a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and 48-volt belt starter generator. The starter generator takes on the role of the alternator and starter, and also operates as a small electric motor providing a boost when pulling away. The generator also starts the TSI engine, with the system allowing the car to coast with the engine shut off as much as possible while the car is in motion, for optimal efficiency, while ensuring almost imperceptible transitions between engine-off coasting and engaging the petrol engine.

As a variant of the Golf Life, models equipped with this powertrain include a vast array of standard equipment, including – among its highlights – LED headlights and turn signals with automatic headlight activation LED daytime running light and dynamic headlight range control; the acclaimed Innovision Cockpit, which places a 10-inch screen where other cars would have an instrument binnacle, as well as a 10-inch Discover Navigation touch-screen infotainment system; driver assistance systems including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and Front Assist, a Driver Alert System and Dynamic Road Sign Display, and the Car2X system which communicates detected hazards on the road to other Car2X-equipped cars in the vicinity, giving drivers advance notice of potential danger ahead.

Dale Piper, Golf Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Golf GTI is 45 years in the making, with numerous awards over those four-and-a-half decades under its belt and millions of fans the world over.

“The moment has come for the latest Golf GTI to open for order to UK customers. This is a key market for the Golf, and in particular for performance Golfs. With impressive acclaim from critics already, we’re confident that the new Golf GTI and, through electrification, the GTE will continue this success.”

Golf 8, GTI, GTE, 1.0 eTSI Variant Price (RRP OTR) CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) Fuel economy, MPG (WLTP, combined) Life 1.0 eTSI £25,190 118 – 127 50.4 – 54.3 GTI 6-spd manual £33,460 169 – 174 36.7 – 38.2 GTI, 7-spd DSG £34,960 168 – 174 37.2 – 38.2 GTE £35,960 36 176.6

1) – Price displayed is RRP OTR