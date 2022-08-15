A FOUR-day festival of family fun, not to mention hand-picked gins and craft ales, returns to the region this week.

The Runhead festival, at Ryton, will take place from Thursday 11 to Sunday 14 August at The Runhead pub, owned by Newcastle operator Malhotra Group plc.

And along with the chance to sample some of the finest tipples the region’s distillers and breweries have to offer, there will be live music, food and entertainment for all ages and interests.

The festival kicks off with a quiz on Thursday, at 8.30pm with cocktail expert Mr Mixologist, while Friday night will see Pretty Weeds take to the stage for a live music set, at 9pm.

Then, on Saturday, the venue will host a barbecue from 2pm with live music from Dean Palmer at 3pm, Jo Alexandra at 5pm and popular Indie Rock band, Cosmics from 9pm.

There will also be a gin tasting event hosted by Tanqueray, with the opportunity to try a selection of the brand’s latest products and summer specials in the venue’s outdoor tipi.

The festival will draw to a fun-filled close on Sunday 14 August with a children’s party from 12 noon to 2pm with a mini-disco and entertainment from superheroes and princesses.

Lunch will be followed by face painting and a magician from 2pm, with music from the Katie Cowie Experience from 3pm.

For further information visit https://www.therunhead.co.uk/festival/