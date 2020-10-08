If you’re feeling as though your bathroom is looking dull and lifeless, then it’s probably time for a revamp. Without realising it, the bathroom is a space that is used multiple times every day and therefore can become the most worn and used space in the home. Whilst a full bathroom refit would require quite a large budget, there are lots of things that can be done around the bathroom to revamp the space and bring life and character back to your home. From a lick of paint to modern features, here’s how you can revamp your tired looking bathroom, whilst working with a budget.

Fresh Paint

Painting your bathroom can instantly transform the overall look of the space, bringing life to the walls or ceiling and brightening up the area. Whilst many people would opt for fresh walls, it’s also a great idea to consider adding colour to the ceiling. This may be a slightly different approach to one you’d thought about previously but using colour in unique ways helps to enhance the character of the room and make the most of the space you have. The bathroom is a space where colour can be injected all over, adding a bright aesthetic to the room, so play around with your favourite bright tones to find the right colour palette for your bathroom.

Go Digital

Technology may have become a huge feature in many rooms around the home, but has it made its way into your bathroom yet? With so many households now enjoying the benefits of Amazon’s Alexa and other smart speakers, it’s now become even easier to create the perfect showering experience with the smart showers. Introducing a smart shower to your home is ideal for adding convenience to everyday family life and updating the modern home. There are lots of different smart showers available on the market, with different features to accommodate to your specific needs, so perhaps now is the time to step your showering game up a notch and take things to the next level.

Bring Nature In

Having plants around the home can really help to improve the overall quality of the space. For the bathroom, you should look at introducing small plants to help give the space a fresh, natural feel. There are so many different types of plants that will work perfectly in the bathroom, with many available for budget friendly prices to ensure you’re not breaking the bank. Take a look at this blog post to find out which plants are the best for use in the bathroom and create a fresh new feel in an instant.

Decorative Touches

Once you’re happy with the overall design and layout of your bathroom, you can look to revamp the space with some stylish decorative touches. The bathroom is a space where you can play around with different pieces such as candles and artwork, as these small inexpensive touches can make a big difference to the overall look and feel of the room. By adding relaxing touches including candles and diffusers, you can set a calm, relaxing tone within your bathroom that will help you to switch off and wind down properly after a long, hard day.