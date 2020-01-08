Housing provider Thirteen is inviting residents to a special event to generate ideas for improvements that people would like to see in the Pallister Park area of Middlesbrough.

As a “thank you” for attending, people who register before the event takes place will receive £40 for their time.

People living and working in the estate are being asked to work with Thirteen and get involved in developing the changes they’d like to see.

Some of the issues to be explored will include any problems faced by residents in the area; what would improve the estate; how Thirteen can work with local people and other organisations to tackle such issues, and how volunteer activities could make a real difference.

Attendees will also be asked about how best to spend a pot of money earmarked for improvements to the local environment, including a possible nature play area or improved parking around the unused land at the junction of Fransham Road and Kimberley Drive.

Thirteen will be running the event for up to 80 people who will be able to get involved in a range of activities that will help to engage attendees and encourage co-operation to improve the area.

Kay Glew, director of neighbourhoods at Thirteen, said: “Residents talk to our members of staff on a daily basis about a wide range of issues on the Pallister Park estate.

“People have told us that there can be problems with parking, the condition of green spaces and some anti-social behaviour in the area, so we want to work with a wide range of residents to properly understand the issues and help them to come up with solutions.

“We’re running this event so we can hear directly from local people who have good ideas about how to improve Pallister Park. So if any residents have thoughts about how to make the estate a better place, we want to hear from them.

“We also have funding available to spend on some small environmental improvements in the estate and we’re looking to hear people’s top priorities – their opinions will make a real difference in the area.”

Spaces for the event are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Only those who book a place in advance will receive £40 for attending.

The event is on 27 January from 10am to 2.30pm at the Neptune Centre on Ormesby Road in Middlesbrough.

Any resident of Pallister Park is welcome to attend, but they must book their place by completing the online form at www.thirteengroup.co.uk/pallister or by calling Thirteen’s neighbourhood co-ordinator for the area on 0300 111 1000.