RG Corporate Finance (RGCF) has announced plans to expand its team further to meet the growing national demand for its corporate finance advisory services.

The Newcastle-based advisory firm experienced a standout fourth quarter in 2019 and has a strong pipeline of both buy and sell side transactions for the first half of 2020, which will trigger the recruitment of a number of corporate finance professionals.

Across the final three months of 2019, RGCF advised on a variety of significant transactions, maintaining its position as a highly active mid-market corporate finance advisory practice.

In this period, utilising its extensive experience and reputation in the human capital sector, RGCF advised on the high-profile sale of Northern Recruitment Group (NRG) to Galago Group.

The firm has also supported a number of its entrepreneurial clients in securing growth and development capital, most notably Comhar Capital’s seven-figure investment into North East-based industrial and commercial roofing specialist TaperedPlus.

RGCF continues to support clients across the UK with recent transactions outside of the North East including the sale of one of the country’s most historic steel businesses, West Yorkshire-based Pulman Steel, which was sold to private equity firm, Breal Capital.

To deliver these and other transactions during the period, RGCF strengthened its team with the appointment of Connor McBride and Ben Kain.

Looking forward to the first two quarters of 2020, RGCF is planning on making further hires to support its continued growing portfolio of large privately-owned and listed clients who are looking to develop their existing operations, via strategic acquisitions, while also advising on regional, national and international disposals, Management Buy Outs (MBOs) and Management Buy Ins (MBIs), whilst also helping clients secure the debt and equity funding they need to scale.

Carl Swansbury, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at RGCF, said: “The upturn in confidence experienced at the end of 2019 has seen the funding landscape broaden, which has influenced the level of transactions taking place in the market. This will continue throughout 2020, which will create more opportunities for ambitious, high growth SMEs to fund organic growth as well as acquisitions.

“We are also confident that the trend for private equity investors supporting entrepreneurial incumbent management teams will be maintained, which will attract more investment and growth capital into businesses.

“With the upcoming Budget investors and business owners will be looking closely at what the Chancellor may introduce to support business growth, along with some anticipated changes to Entrepreneurs’ Relief.”

Carl added: “We have been very focused on industry sectors in which there will be consolidation or increased M&A activity, which has enabled RGCF to develop a strong pipeline of current and future transactions and further build our team of talented and experienced professionals. We are pleased to be able to make some further hires in the first half of 2020, which reflects the positive growth we continue to achieve.”