RG Corporate Finance (RGCF) continues to grow and strengthen its team with the appointment of Kerry Hurst as CF consultant, and the promotion of Benjamin Kain to CF executive.

Kerry is an extremely experienced CF advisor and private equity (PE) investor, who recently relocated to the North East from South Africa.

Having qualified as an accountant with EY, she spent a decade at Johannesburg-based RMB Corvest, an on-balance sheet PE company. Her responsibilities included investing in and monitoring companies with profits ranging from £2m to £10m. Kerry also spent time as a non-executive director of Shalamuka Capital, a black economic empowerment private equity company, founded by the Shalamuka Foundation.

She later worked for global investment business Oppenheimer Partners, with transaction and portfolio responsibilities.

Benjamin Kain, originally from Beverley, East Yorkshire, joined RGCF more than two years ago as a CF assistant. Having graduated from the University of Derby with a degree in Business and Management, together with a Chartered Management Institute diploma in management and leadership, he worked for two of the major high street banks before joining RGCF.

Carl Swansbury, partner and head of corporate finance, said that the RGCF team, which has now grown to 21, is strengthened by both appointments.

He said: “Kerry’s breadth and depth of experience within investment banking, means she is a huge asset to the team and our clients. Meanwhile, Ben has worked extremely hard since joining us and fully deserves his promotion to CF executive.

“It highlights the fact that RGCF is not only an employer of choice, but that those already working within the business wish to remain to progress their careers.”

Kerry said: “RGCF is an ambitious CF advisory boutique that makes time for its employees as well as its clients, and I look forward to working with a diverse range of businesses to help achieve their goals.”

Benjamin added: “I’m delighted to have been promoted to the position of CF executive, a move that has been made possible, not just by hard work, but with the ongoing support and encouragement from the RGCF team and the wider firm.”