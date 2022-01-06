The rising cost of materials will be the most significant challenge facing UK electricians in 2022, according to a new report assessing the confidence of the industry.

The study, conducted by ElectricalDirect, specialist retailer of electrical products, surveyed electricians about their views on the year ahead and found that, while some are quietly optimistic, they are well aware of the upcoming difficulties.

Overall, a fifth (20%) of UK electricians think 2022 will be a better year for their companies than 2021, and one in seven (14%) believe the industry will grow stronger over the coming months.

In fact, almost one in five (19%) electrical workers believe their company will have fully recovered from the pandemic by this time next year, and the same number (19%) are looking to expand and hire new staff.

Furthermore, more than one in six (18%) electricians think they’ll be in a stronger financial position in 2022, with more work (18%) and better job security (21%).

However, some electricians are naturally more cautious about the next 12 months. Almost a quarter (22%) think their company will find business tough in 2022 and one in seven (14%) think the industry will struggle.

All the respondents acknowledged that there will inevitably be challenges, and the rising cost of materials is the number one concern (23%). Simply getting hold of materials is also a worry (22%), as is the ability to recruit people to fill job vacancies (22%).

Interestingly, the main challenges vary slightly by generation. Recruitment (24%) is the biggest cause of apprehension amongst millennials (25-34s), while for 35–44-year-olds, the rising cost of materials (22%) tops the list. For 45-54s, getting hold of tools and equipment (24%) is the major stressor.

Dominick Sandford, Managing Director at ElectricalDirect, said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult couple of years for both the country and the electrical industry, and while there is still a long way to go before a full recovery can be expected, it’s encouraging to see that some electricians are feeling positive as we approach 2022.

“However, it’s clear that for many, the next 12 months will involve challenges of all shapes and sizes, and we hope that electricians are able to ride out the storm until the landscape finally stabilises.”

For more information about the report, including data breakdowns by age, gender and region, visit: https://www.electricaldirect.co.uk/blog/a-bright-future