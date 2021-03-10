The specialist healthcare division of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors has made a quadruple appointment as it brings in more resources to manage growing client demand and expected future growth.

Adam Gilroy, Esther Adesina, Jordan Evans and Liam Richardson have joined Gosforth-based RMT Healthcare and are all now working with a range of medical and healthcare businesses to help them manage their income streams and financial processes as efficiently as possible.

RMT Healthcare is one of the UK’s leading specialist medical and healthcare accountancy practices and already the largest dedicated specialist team outside London, which acts for well over 1,000 medical professionals both within and outside the North East.

Adam was previously an emergency care physician and has spent the last 12 years working in hospital A&E departments and walk-in centres across the North East while also running his own video production company as a side venture.

Esther originally qualified as both a solicitor and barrister in her native Nigeria before moving to England to study for a Masters degree in international tax law.

On graduation, she switched tracks to begin a career in the accountancy sector, working with two leading firms in south west England before moving to the North East.

Liam Richardson began his accountancy career in Sunderland by completing a modern apprenticeship and has since amassed two decades’ experience in the industry, including significant expertise in the dental sector, while Jordan Evans trained with one of the Big Four accountancy firms and has five years’ industry experience.

Adam Gilroy says: “When I decided it was time for a career change, I wanted to find something where I could use both my medical knowledge and the financial experience I’d picked up running my own businesses, and the specialist healthcare services that RMT provide fit the bill extremely well.

“Both my medical background and my experience of running my own business give me the insight needed to help healthcare providers structure themselves in the best possible ways, and to see clearly how their financial performance reflects and impacts on the services they provide.”

RMT Healthcare has seen significant growth over the last year as it has helped an increasing number of clients manage the financial implications and requirements of dealing with the pandemic.

Maxine Pott, director at RMT Healthcare, adds: “The continuing safe provision of clinical services has obviously been a real challenge for many healthcare providers over the last year and our team has been working extremely hard to ensure they can stay fully focused on doing so while we keep their finances in proper order.

“Demand for our healthcare team’s services has grown substantially and we’re expecting this trend to continue through the coming year and beyond.

“Our new recruits each bring an impressive range of skills and experience with them and we’re very pleased to have them all onboard.”

RMT Accountants provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its accountancy, specialist tax, medical and healthcare, corporate finance and recovery and insolvency teams, and works with UK companies of all sizes both within and outside the North East, as well as with a range of international clients.