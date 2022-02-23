Specialist technology company RMT Technology has taken on two new engineers to help it meet increasing demand for its IT services.

Izzath Sheriff and Daniel Allen have joined RMT Technology’s support team and are now providing remote support to the firm’s clients.

Izzath and Daniel both bring a wide range of service desk, networking and Office 365 experience to their new roles, and are also now involved with the delivery of project work relating to the IT strategy, network infrastructure, information security and data management services that RMT Technology provides.

RMT Technology is the sister company of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors and works primarily with SMEs across the north of England in identifying and implementing technology solutions which meet their specific business and operational needs.

The business has seen substantial growth over the last two years as a result of the explosion in home working during the pandemic, and the related need for remote, secure access to technology services.

RMT Technology director Paul Holborow says: “Our expert engineers are first responders for clients looking for support with a wide range of technology issues, and it’s normally the case that problems are solved during the initial call, which is a huge advantage to our clients.

“We’ve seen growing demand for our services over the last two years, with the current trend for remote support accelerating as a result of the widespread move to remote and home working.

“Daniel and Izzath have the skills and experience required to provide the help that our growing client base needs. Their expertise has strengthened what is already a highly-skilled, experienced and qualified team, and it’s great to have them both onboard.”