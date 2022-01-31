The specialist technology sister company of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors is going for growth in 2022 after capitalising on increasing demand for its services over the last two years.

Led by directors Paul Holborow and Mike Hayes, RMT Technology has worked primarily with SMEs across the North East but is increasingly helping clients in Yorkshire and the North West identify and implement hardware and software solutions which meet their specific business and operational needs.

The explosion in home working during the pandemic and the related need for remote, secure access to technology services has seen demand for RMT Technology’s IT strategy, network infrastructure, information security and data management services increase significantly.

The business is looking to grow the team during 2022 and is already working on plans to operate in other parts of the UK.

Paul Holborow says: “The move to remote and home working over the last two years has brought the importance of data security, information management and technology infrastructure into very sharp focus. Our business has flourished as clients have needed to source robust new solutions to their changing technology needs.

“RMT Technology focuses on understanding what businesses want to achieve from both a commercial and operational point of view and then identifies technologies that will best suit those specific needs, whether these are cloud-based, ‘on premise’ solutions or a mix of both.

“We have a broad client base covering a wide range of sectors which gives us a wealth of experience to draw upon. The development of our business will be achieved through us being able to demonstrate to clients and potential clients the benefits that technology solutions can deliver and, most importantly, a better appreciation of the commercial value they can add.

“Clients are continuing to invest in new on premise and cloud-based solutions, along with the essential security measures required to back them up, and we expect the emphasis on flexibility in the workplace to be the driver for this trend to continue.

“RMT Technology has a highly-skilled and qualified team, which we are looking to expand, to enable us to establish a presence in new locations as the business develops.”

Stephen Slater, director of commercial services at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, adds: “RMT Technology is an important part of our group and has the potential to grow significantly in a commercial environment where its services have never been more in demand.”