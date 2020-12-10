Moving house and looking for a doer-upper? New research has revealed the UK streets where property prices vary the most, highlighting some of the best opportunities for investment.

Using the latest HM Land Registry data, Strike, the free online estate agent, identified the roads with the largest difference in value between the most and least expensive property sold so far in 2020.

Of nearly 250,000 streets where a house has sold this year, Brompton Square in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (London) has the largest range, with a staggering £11.3m between its highest and lowest sale.

While the five-bedroom terraced house at number 19 sold for a hefty £17.8m in April, number 23, less than 20 yards away, sold for ‘just’ £6.5m a few months earlier. Despite selling for a far smaller sum, number 23 actually has two more bedrooms, suggesting the buyer got a relative bargain.

[LEFT] 19 Brompton Square, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, London (British Listed Buildings)

[RIGHT] Rear view from 19 Brompton Square (Full photo gallery available at Alexander Millett)

23 Brompton Square, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, London (Google Maps Street View)

Nearly all of the top 10 streets are in London, with Blackfriars Road, Southwark (£8.35m) and Cork Street, City of Westminster (£7.3m) having the second and third largest differences.

The one exception is Banks Road on the famously exclusive Sandbanks peninsula in Poole, Dorset – home to football icons, Harry and Jamie Redknapp. The most expensive property was a five-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house at number 117 that sold for £6.85m in August. In comparison, Flat 2 in Carina Court, with its three bedrooms and private beach chalet, was a steal, going for £1.76m on the same day.

Carina Court, 137-139 Banks Road, Sandbanks (Tailor Made Estate Agents)

The 10 UK streets with the largest property price ranges are:

# Street Most expensive property Cheapest property Difference 1 Brompton Square, SW3 2AD 19 £17,818,089 23 £6,500,000 £11,318,089 2 Blackfriars Road, SE1 9GQ 1, Apartment 269 £12,600,000 1, Apartment 205 £4,250,000 £8,350,000 3 Cork Street, W1S 3NB 25, Apartment 701 £11,150,000 25, Apartment 202 £3,850,000 £7,300,000 4 Harbour Avenue, SW10 0HQ 1, Penthouse B, Lighterman Towers £8,500,000 1, Lighterman Towers, B13 £1,275,000 £7,225,000 5 Portugal Street, WC2A 2AT 18, Apartment W803 £7,905,631 18, Apartment W7 £834,900 £7,070,731 6 Chepstow Crescent, W11 3EB 6 £6,400,000 16, Flat 6 £580,000 £5,820,000 7 Water Lane, EC3R 6AP 1, Sugar Quay, Flat 110 £6,450,000 1, Sugar Quay, Flat 109 £650,000 £5,800,000 8 Old Church Street, SW3 5DL 23 £5,800,000 11, Merlins Eyot, Flat 1 £621,650 £5,178,350 9 Eaton Place, SW1X 8DE 45, Flat 2 £7,000,000 51, Flat 2 £1,900,000 £5,100,000 10 Banks Road, Sandbanks, BH13 7QQ 117 £6,850,000 137-139, Carina Court, Flat 2 £1,767,500 £5,082,500

6 Chepstow Crescent, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Greater London (Strutt & Parker)

For those looking for cheaper investments, there are 17 streets with a range of over £1m where the least expensive house actually costs less than the UK’s average property price (£244,513). These streets are spread out across the nation, from Chester to Brighton.

Outside of London, the best opportunity from this list is in York, where one street sold homes with a price difference of £2.65m. Number 14 on Marygate Lane, a central road near the city’s historic museum gardens, sold for just £100,000 in August, while nearby Almery Garth was bought for £2.75m.

Almery Garth, Marygate Lane, York (Blenkin and Co)

14 Marygate Lane, York (Zoopla/Ashtons)

The top five opportunities where buyers can get a property for less than the average UK house price are:

# Street Most expensive property Cheapest property Difference 1 Lockgate Road, Fulham £3,938,000 £206,988 £3,731,012 2 Marygate Lane, York £2,750,000 £100,000 £2,650,000 3 Gay Bowers Road, Chelmsford £2,137,500 £135,000 £2,002,500 4 Victoria Drive, Wandsworth £2,085,000 £240,000 £1,845,000 5 Susworth Road, Gainsborough £1,875,000 £197,846 £1,677,154

Sam Mitchell, CEO at Strike, said: “It’s fascinating that house prices can vary by such large sums within a matter of metres. Over 250 UK streets had a value range of over £1m — and this variation presents an exciting opportunity for buyers and investors.

“Let’s be honest — most of us don’t have seven figures to invest, but this useful insight can be used anywhere. Wherever you want to live, looking for a street with a big range in prices may reveal a savvy investment opportunity. You can find streets with big differences in prices all over the country.”

To see the streets with the greatest property price variation in your area, visit: https://strike.co.uk/latest-news/biggest-price-variation

