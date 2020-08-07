Rolls-Royce releases fun and interactive online game in honour of latest Collection Car, Wraith Kryptos

Participants are invited to test their mental agility in staged challenges

Unique prizes awarded to the first ten finalists of the game

In honour of the newly unveiled Wraith Kryptos Collection, Rolls-Royce today launches an entertaining and interactive online game, for members of the public and enthusiasts around the world to enjoy. Players can access the game at rolls-roycemotorcars.com from 12pm BST on 23rd July, where they can take part in a cryptic challenge, consisting of four levels, each getting progressively harder. The first ten individuals to complete the game will receive their very own personalised Rolls-Royce treadplate.

The Wraith Kryptos Collection was revealed on 7th July to worldwide intrigue and acclaim. Consisting of just 50 examples, these very special motor cars are themselves imbued with cryptography; cryptic messages and code embedded within the very fabric of the motor car. Only those who hold the key will be granted the opportunity to unravel the series of clues, which lead to an enlightening conclusion. On completion of the challenge, patrons of this Collection are invited to submit their findings via Rolls-Royce’s highly exclusive members’ club, the Whispers Application.

An online game has been devised to entertain and amuse Rolls-Royce enthusiasts who will not be lucky enough to attempt to solve and decipher the code of Wraith Kryptos Collection for themselves. Inspired by, but not linked to, the Wraith Kryptos Collection, anyone with a penchant for cryptography may enter the challenge.

Consisting of four different levels, players are initially invited to guide an orb through a maze by tilting their mobile device in the direction they wish to travel, in a time-pressured challenge. Next, a series of questions will reveal just how keen the cryptographer player really is.

The third level will test the observation skills of the participant – only the most cunning will succeed! The final phase consists of cryptographic ciphers, designed to boggle and bewilder. This level is the reserve of the most agile and determined minds alone.

For game related enquiries, please contact clientservices@rolls-roycemotorcars.com. Terms and Conditions apply.