Rosedene, a childcare provider which operates 11 nurseries across Tees Valley and North Yorkshire, is offering support to parents returning to work in September by offering flexible childcare arrangements to suit different working patterns.

The childcare provider, which has 11 sites across the region, is offering a fully flexible pattern across 30 hours for parents returning to work, meaning that parents can choose the hours their child attends to fit with their working patterns, rather than sending their child to typical ‘block’ sessions that many providers run.

The team at Rosedene has taken the decision to host more flexible sessions, regardless of what time the parent works. This is following government guidance that “parents and carers should be encouraged to limit the number of settings their child attends, ideally ensuring their child only attends the same setting consistently.”

Rosedene hopes that, by offering more options for sessions, this will enable more local parents to return to work following the lockdown and that the children will feel settled after an extended period of being at home.

Alice McCullagh, director at Rosedene, said: “Places are filling up fast for all our 11 sites, however, we want to reassure parents that there’s still time to apply for flexible childcare, regardless of their working hours.

“If the last few months have shown us anything, it’s that workers in the UK are not rigidly fixed to a nine to five schedule, so childcare should be as flexible as working hours. If mum or dad have been rostered in for a late or early shift, they shouldn’t have to worry about who will look after their child.

“Post-lockdown, businesses will need to be leaner, and this may mean calling staff in for different shifts, and parents of young children should be able to work their hours and know that their childcare provider is there to support them.

“For the child, it is important to have a consistent place to go, especially after so much upheaval. The government has recommended this in its recent early years guidance, and it is a more stable approach for the child. This is why we are doing all we can to be there for our parents and, of course, our children.”

The deadline for renewing codes for fully funded 30-hour childcare is 31 August, ready for September term

For further information, contact booking@rosedenenurseries.co.uk.