RUDOLF made an appearance at a Teesside care home Christmas party after staff members sacrificed their leg hair for the reindeer.

Mandale House Care Home maintenance man Dave O’Malley and chef Paul Milford took on a sponsored leg wax to raise funds for the party’s star attraction.

Residents Brenda Turner and Valerie McHale helped holistic beauty therapist Danielle Crowther, daughter senior care assistant Vin McNamara, conduct the waxing in front of an audience at the care home, on Acklam Road, Thornaby.

The event raised over £330 in donations, which funded the reindeer visit, from Richardson’s Garden Centre, near Seaham.

Resident Brenda Turner said: “I’ve never been up close to a reindeer before. I thought he was magnificent, and I was very impressed with the size of his antlers.

“I asked lots of questions about what he ate and how many reindeer lived on the farm.”

Dave not only endured a leg waxing to give residents a special Christmas party but he also dressed as Santa Claus for the occasion, with housekeeper Caroline Young as an elf.

He said: “We’d discussed bringing a reindeer to the home to make the residents’ Christmas extra special.

“It was quite expensive, so when Louise asked for volunteers to have their legs waxed Paul and I stepped up to the mark.”

Louise Clements, home manager at Mandale House Care Home, said: “We’d all like to say a big thank you to Dave and Paul for putting their legs on the line to raise funds for the Christmas fun day.

“Staff and family members of residents brought their children along to the event and they all had a wonderful time.

“The reindeer was the star attraction and everyone, including the residents and visitors, enjoyed getting up close to a real-life Rudolf.”