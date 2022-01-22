If you own a dog in the UK, you could end with a hefty fine if you fail to follow the many rules and regulations. Some of these are obvious, but others may surprise you. Read on to find out how to avoid dog walking fines and more

Control of your dog on public walks

As a dog owner, you must have complete control of your dog. This may seem obvious, but it also extends to having control of your dog in your own home. You have control of your dog in public if it is on a suitable leash, and you are strong enough to control your dog should it try and jump at someone. Example, a child walking a full grown German Shepard would be deemed not to have control.

Owners of a dog out of control can face a fine of £5k. If your dog attacks another animal, expect to be fined £1k. In serious cases, you may be required to put the dog down. If you are fined for having a dog out of control, you maybe be required to have your dog undergo specialised one to one dog training within a period of 6 months.

Dogs not to breed or won

Some dogs are deemed illegal to own or breed in the UK, and these currently include.

Pit bull terrier

Japanese tosa

Dogo Argentino

Fila Braziliero

It is also illegal to sell puppies under the age of 8 month. Plus, it is illegal to sell pups from a market stall or a pet shop or open fair. If you are a dog breeder, do check the conditions of your dog breeding insurance policy for exclusions or conditions on breeding dogs in the UK.

Dog Day Care and Dog Sitting

Dog day care centres have grown in popularity in the UK and if you are a dog lover it could be a good start-up business. However, If you provide a dog day care service, you must be aware of all the associate rules and regulations.

Eamonn Turley, Founder of dog walker insurance UK comments: “If you are a pet or dog sitter that looks after a dog by going to the dog owner’s home, you are not required to apply for a licence”.