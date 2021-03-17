Swale Cycles are offering free bike repairs to members of the community at their pop-up Wheelie Wednesday workshops, hosted at Richmond School and Sixth Form College, on 31st March and 7th April, between 10am and 4pm. The Dr Bike Scheme, funded through Cycling UK’s ‘Big Bike Revival’, is an opportunity for a free 30-minute check, including servicing and repairs worth up to £50, with the aim of encouraging the general public to ensure their bikes are road-safe and ready to ride.

To keep the number of people to a minimum, the sessions must be pre-booked on a first come, first served basis by contacting Paddy at paddy@swalecycles.co.uk or 07748854833. Paddy will carry out a full bike safety check to ensure each bike is safe to ride. If more than thirty minutes and/or parts are required, then this will be quoted for accordingly. If customers have Government vouchers, then they are also able to redeem them through Swale Cycles. The servicing and checks will be carried out on the car park at Richmond School, where there is plenty of space for people to park up safely and remain socially distanced while they wait. Alternatively, bikes may be dropped off with Swale Cycles at the school from 9.30 on the repair days, or collections arranged prior to the event can take place, with all bikes being picked up by 4pm on the same day.

Tony Potter, Richmond School’s Leader of Sport, Leisure and Community, said: “We are delighted to host Swale Cycles Wheelie Wednesdays, which offer such great opportunities to our local community to have professional Dr Bike checks carried out on their cycles. It is wonderful to see something positive to come out of the last 12 months, with so many more people appreciating the huge benefits that cycling brings in terms of a healthier lifestyle and improving wellbeing.”

Swale Cycles are a family-run, Richmond-based business. Paddy Muir, a former engineer and keen cyclist and mountain bike leader, retrained in May 2019 to follow a dream and passion, starting Swale Cycles in July 2019. The business has grown rapidly, so much so that the company is about to move to new premises on the Trading Estate in Richmond. Swale Cycles cover all types of bikes including: road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes, tandems and kids bikes – they have even been known to fix exercise bikes, pushchairs and golf buggies! In addition to running a bike repair workshop, Paddy also provides nationwide mechanical support to cycling sportives, charity rides and guided rides, all fully supported by wife Rachael, also a British Cycling Mountain Bike Leader, and son Rory.

Paddy said: “Cycling has boomed over the past 12 months and it is now seen as one of the best ways for people to keep fit and healthy, as well as helping reduce carbon emissions. It is so important to have our bikes regularly checked by a competent mechanic as poorly maintained cycles are inefficient and, more importantly, can be dangerous as well. This is a perfect, cost-effective opportunity to get bikes ready for the summer!”

Cycling UK is a charitable membership organisation that has championed the cause of cycling for more than 140 years, promoting all forms of cycling, protecting the interests of existing and would-be cyclists, and inspiring people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to discover the joys of cycling. Find out more about their Big Bike Revival initiative at https://www.cyclinguk.org/bigbikerevival/england

For further information about Swale Cycles Wheelie Wednesdays visit https://www.swalecycles.co.uk/ or contact Paddy on paddy@swalecycles.co.uk or 07748854833