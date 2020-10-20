Whether you are approaching retirement or caring for aging parents, it is helpful to assess your current home and how it may be updated to make life more comfortable and secure in the coming years. These home modifications should be integrated for prevention and updated or improved upon as needed. If you are a caretaker, upgrading your loved one’s home should be a team effort. Establishing a trusting relationship early on about wellness and aging will make it easier to address future concerns or needs without resistance or feelings of humiliation or embarrassment.

A Home Lift

Getting groceries from the trunk of the car, lugging the vacuum between floors, or taking the stairs can become more and more difficult approaching and well into old age. If you or a loved one need a wheelchair or walker, a lift can make the home more accommodating and accessible to get between floors. While it can add value to the home, being on a fixed income could make it difficult to have the available funds for the modification. In these cases, you can look into a disabled facilities grant for a through floor lift to fund the adaptation and help you stay in your home to continue to live an independent life There are many different residential lift models available, so you can choose one that suits your design preferences, space and budget.

Grab Bars

Installing bars in the bathroom and next to the bed can prevent fall injuries and each bar should support at least 17 stones and be firmly secured to a wall plate rather than just fixed directly to the plaster. There are also grab handles you can install around the toilet to make sitting easier; for those with disabilities, these modifications can grant the freedom of using the bathroom alone and getting in and out of bed every day without assistance.

Non-Slip Floors

Home plans for seniors should feature continuously smooth flooring throughout; thresholds, barriers and area rugs all pose a fall risk, and it’s much better to make adjustments now than attempt to modify them when mobility is impeded. The best types of flooring for aging adults include:

Wood

Vinyl

Cork

Bamboo

Linoleum

You may also consider using a non-slip finish to provide a textured layer over the floor.

Touchless Faucets

Arthritis can make it difficult for seniors to grip and twist handles; touchless faucets will ensure they can always wash their hands and clean dishes without pain. This technology is also more hygienic, reducing the spread of illness and decreasing the need for frequent sanitation. In this day and age, senior health needs even greater attention, so installing home modifications that protect their wellbeing is an investment in both their comfort and well-being.

Improved Lighting

Automatic lights in drawers, tap lights on counters, end tables and in cabinets can help adapt a home for seniors whose eyesight is poor or those with visual impairments. Recessed stair lights and adhesive tap lights in the hall can help seniors safely navigate their home at night. If your loved one is able to use a smartphone well enough, then relying on some smart LED bulbs that are controlled remotely through a mobile application is another option.