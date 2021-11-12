Revolutionary dating site, Safer Date, has joined forces with leading digital agency Mediaworks to build and amplify its first mobile app, following substantial investment.

Safer Date is the first and only dating site that requires ID checks for every sign-up, ensuring there is no anonymity or fake profiles. It is also the only dating site that carries out thorough global criminal background checks, insolvency checks, and addicts register checks on every member, regardless of gender. The site prioritises user protection, making it the safest online dating platform in the world.

As well as developing the new application, which will become the sole sign-up platform for Safer Date following launch this month, Mediaworks will also be partnering the Safer Date team with the activation of paid social and PPC strategies, content creation and PR.

Online dating crimes are rising at an alarming rate and existing platforms have no protection features in place for their users, with no legal standard for the industry. Safer Date was set up to address this problem and prevent known criminals from using dating sites to find their victims.

Following a traumatic personal experience at the hands of a man she met online, Elaine Parker, founder of Safer Date is passionate about building an online dating platform that puts safety at its core. She said: “Safer Date was created to revolutionise the online dating world and make it a safe place for people to meet online, but to do so we need the technology to support us, which is why we chose Mediaworks as our digital partner.

“We need to work with businesses that truly understand our vision but also have the capacity to deliver. From application build to amplification strategy, Mediaworks truly impressed us with their vision and how we can scale the business. Safer Date is the only ethical dating company that exists to protect people. No other dating company puts safety measures in place like we do.”

As the dating app launches, Mediaworks will be using initial audience segmentation reports to gain an in-depth understanding of the landscape and enhance brand awareness, pushing key messaging to relevant potential customers.

CEO and founder of Mediaworks, Brett Jacobson said: “We’re proud to be supporting Safer Date to help reshape the dating world. It has never been so critical, as the lines between the offline and online world merge, that we find ways to authenticate online profiles. We’re dedicated to working with Safer Date to make the world a safer place for those looking to date, meet up and find a significant other.

“Supporting Safer Date from digital product inception and build, through to market underlines our capability in supporting our clients to produce smart, creative and disruptive solutions. We’re dedicated to helping ensure a safer way of dating is available to everyone.”

Mediaworks has 170 staff across offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh and London, recently launched its first international office, launching MWi in Dublin. Mediaworks delivers a range of services, including a full complement of online performance marketing services, brand and digital communication strategies.