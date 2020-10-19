A generator can be a lifesaver in tumultuous times. During natural disasters, when we’re out of electricity, a generator is our beacon of hope. Keeping our lives afloat and our loved ones. A generator can be crucial in keeping our electronics safe and provide care for the sick when there’s no electricity. Furthermore, when we’re out on a trip, we need electricity to run all our appliances, charge our phones, cook our food, etc. A simple 10000-watt generator can be an absolute game-changer in many situations. However, generators can also be life-threatening if we don’t use them carefully.

Just like other electronics, generators have very stringent safety mechanisms. They require a lot of love and care on our part. Since they are mostly run using fossil fuels and running on a lot of power, an accident’s chances are very high. So, using a generator carefully is very important. Also, using generators recklessly can have a toll on its longevity as well. However, we often tend to underrate the need to take care of their generator because we don’t know how to properly care for them. In this article, we will discuss a few safety tips for regular generators to keep you safe. Let’s begin!

Choose the right generator:

Choose the generator based on your needs and not what you’d like to have in your place. Although generators are generally long-term purchases, not making the right purchase will mean frequent changes.

If you have a small house with a yard, you should get a portable generator that you can keep outside. Don’t get a big generator if your home can’t fit it. Also, keep your power necessities in mind to make sure you’re not getting something too powerful or too weak for your house.

Read the manufacturers instructions thoroughly:

We often tend to skim through the instruction manuals or not read it because it’s a dull, unoriginal piece of paper. However, when it comes to something as sensitive as the generator, not reading the instructions can be a terrible mistake. The manual contains some crucial information for you to read and follow. Furthermore, if you’re using your generator after a long time, go through all the details again before using it again.

As a rule of thumb, we recommend keeping the manufacturers’ instruction manual with the generator or somewhere close to it, so you can access it whenever you need it.

Make servicing a regular habit:

Most manufacturers recommend getting the generator serviced twice a year. However, people tend to overlook the regular servicing if the generator is running without any hiccups. However, this is a terrible move for the quality of your product. The generator goes through wear and tear regularly and thus requires to be fixed. A technician can quickly notice any anomaly in the machine and get it fixed, making sure it runs smoothly until the next servicing session.

In this case, our recommendation is to always keep up with the servicing routine and talk about everything about the generator with the technician. Keep a record book of everything the technician says. This can be a crucial bit of resources if the generator goes out of order. This can be used to determine problems in the generator quickly.

Never connect your generator directly to a wall outlet:

Your generator is considerably more potent than anything else in your house. Our power outlets can power most household utilities, but the current might start flowing back into our system when it comes to something as huge as a generator. This phenomenon is known as “back-feeding.” Back-feeding can create the risk of electrocution and cause long-term damage to your electric appliances. So, always make sure your generator is connected to the central grid by a certified electrician.

Place it correctly:

There are a few essential rules we need to follow when we’re placing the generator. If you have room to keep your generator, make sure it’s well ventilated, away from water and moisture, and there isn’t any dirt stagnating around the generator. Also, regularly clean and wipe your generator and the place surrounding it.

If you keep your generator outside, make sure it’s at least 20 feet away from your home. Furthermore, make sure it’s on an even surface with no bumps or soft soil underneath it. If a portable generator is kept at home, it can cause severe accidents due to Carbon Monoxide emissions. This will cause problems during earthing and, eventually, more noise and vibrations. If you have a small house, keeping your generator on the balcony is never a good idea. It exposes your generator’s plethora of outside interference as well as dirt. So, make sure you have a place for your generator before making a purchase.

Use an adequate amount of lubricating oil:

Even though generators require fossil fuels to run, their internal moving parts need lubricating oil to run. If it runs out of oil, the components won’t move freely, thus eventually malfunctioning. For this, check the oil gauge in your generator frequently and make sure it has enough oil before turning it on. Also, always stock up on lubricating oil in case you run out. So, keep that in mind as well.

Furthermore, don’t use any category of lubricating oil you find in the market. Only use the oil that was suggested by the manufacturer. Using the wrong kind of oil can be problematic.

Keep the air filter clean:

The air filter plays a crucial role in purifying the fumes that come out of the generator. As a result, it can accumulate a lot of dirt and tar on it. Once the air filter is dirty, it causes more noise, and the generators’ overall well-being is hampered. For this reason, make sure you’ve cleaned the air filter regularly, and there’s no dirt attached to it.

Conclusion:

One of the significant advantages of having a generator at home is that it can be our best friend during terrible times. However, we have to make sure we’re not being hurt by our generators as well. In this article, we’ve discussed a few important safety tips for generators. We hope you find this helpful!