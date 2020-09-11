Saks Apprenticeships, the UK’s industry leading work-based learning provider is now leading the way in the post Covid-19 world.

With the whole economy continuing to suffer due to restrictions in place from the pandemic now is the best time to work with a company who can support, advise and succeed in providing apprentices to you and your business.

Throughout the outbreak Saks Apprenticeships have continued to work with our amazing apprentices to ensure that they are continuing to develop skills, work towards the End Point Assessments and pass their apprenticeships, giving salon owners and employers, across England, peace of mind when they returned to the salons in June that their apprentices had not fallen behind.

All this was backed by our employers, educators and industry experts who provided invaluable online training materials, excellent personalised feedback and fantastic support helping to keep the apprentices moving forward.

This fantastic dedication to the apprenticeship, both before and during lock down, led to one of our apprentices reaching the first of many amazing milestones. Tyla from Beautylicious Spa in Bourton on the Wate, Gloucestershire walked away with the Gold Award for The British hair and Beauty awards, UK Beauty therapy apprentice which was announced during the lock down period.

Rae-Marie, Tyla’s educator, commented that “Tyla always completes targets set and has produced some fantastic theory work during isolation”.

Saks also aided employers and owners during the build up to the long-awaited re-opening of the salon doors. There was health and safety advice, we supplied PPE equipment, promotional materials and safety signage to ensure that salons were as prepared as possible to re-open.

It is this type of support that has earned Saks Apprenticeships our unrivaled rating with salon owners as the place to go when they are looking for the best for their apprentices.

Saks Apprenticeships is regarded as one of the top training providers in the country after achieving all grade ones and have been recognised for our excellent training and standards with a Beacon Status award.

Saks Apprenticeships ethos is all about delivering top quality education to all learners and ensuring employers feel involved and are a big part of the apprentices learning journey.

At Saks Apprenticeships we are always investing in innovative and creative ways of making our apprentices learning as engaging and interactive as possible and we have over 20 years’ experience of delivering quality work based apprenticeships.

Thanks to the recent announcement from the Government now is an ideal time to hire an apprentice with up to £3000 of incentives available for new apprentices aged 16-18 and £2000 for apprentices aged 19-25.

These fantastic incentives are only available for a limited time so get in touch today to find out more, inquire about our apprenticeships or advertise available positions visit our website or give us a call on 0845 678 0290.

Don’t worry if you already have a provider, get in touch to find out what extra benefits are available to salons who work with Saks Apprenticeships.