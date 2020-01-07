Four cameras, Infinity-O Display and long-lasting battery offer advanced mobile experiences

LONDON, UK – 3rd January, 2019 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51, the latest additions to the Galaxy A series family. Built to bring meaningful innovations and awesome mobile experience to everyone, the Galaxy A71 and A51 are packed with enhanced features: a long lasting battery to keep up with your busy lifestyle, a smarter camera to help capture the world as you see it and an Infinity-O display that gives an uninterrupted visual experience.

Advanced Camera Experience

With four top-of-the-range cameras, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 are built for capturing those moments in life that matter most. Featuring a main camera, Ultra Wide, Macro and Depth cameras, combined with intelligent features, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 allow you to capture almost anything you experience in clear detail and stunning scale.

The main camera photographs stunning images with a 64-megapixel camera on the Galaxy A71, and 48-megapixel camera on the Galaxy A51. Taking crisp and vivid shots, this camera will let you snap the best photo possible – day or night. The Ultra Wide camera has a 123o degree angle lens, giving you the same peripheral vision as the human eye and if the shot requires it, the intelligent switch function recommends Wide Shot and will automatically switch it on for you. The Macro camera brings objects into crystal-clear focus to capture every last detail while the Depth camera lets your subjects stand out using Live Focus effects.

High-Quality Video Recording

With Super Steady Video you can now shoot smooth and stable videos for any adventure. Super Steady Video removes camera shake whether you are shooting a video of a moving object or you’re moving yourself with the device in your hands. Even when you’re running, hiking or even chasing your pets, the Super Steady Video will help you capture the moment perfectly.

Uninterrupted Visual Display

Both the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 offer Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a screen size of 6.7-inch or 6.5-inch, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience – forget the world around you and watch your favorite show or game on one of Samsung’s largest mobile screens yet.

Stay Connected Longer

The Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 come with a large 4,500 mAh and 4,000 mAh battery respectively so you can use your phone longer throughout the day. With 25W and 15W fast charging capabilities you have come to expect from Galaxy smartphones, you won’t be without your phone long when it needs a boost to recharge.

Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 also provide access to Samsung’s ecosystem of intelligent apps and services including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode, Routines), Samsung Pay, Samsung Health. The devices are also protected with the defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

The Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 will be available to purchase in the UK from 7th February 2020.

Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 Specifications[1]

Galaxy A71 Galaxy A51 Display[2] 6.7-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400) 6.5-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400) Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display Infinity-O Display Camera Rear Main: 64MP, F1.8 Depth: 5MP, F2.2 Macro: 5MP, F2.4 Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2 Main: 48MP, F2.0 Depth: 5MP, F2.2 Macro: 5MP, F2.4 Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2 Front Selfie: 32MP, F2.2 Selfie: 32MP, F2.2 Body 163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm / 179g 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm / 172g AP Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz) Octa Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Memory[3] 6 RAM 4 RAM 128GB Internal Storage 64 / 128GB Internal Storage Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB) Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB) SIM Card Dual SIM (3 slot) Dual SIM (3 slot) Battery[4] 4,500 mAh (typical), 25W Super-Fast Charging 4,000 mAh (typical), 15W Fast Charging Biometric Authentications On-Screen Fingerprint, Face Recognition On-Screen Fingerprint, Face Recognition Color5 Prism Crush Black / Silver Prism Crush Black / White

[1] All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

[2] Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners.

[3] Availability may vary by market.

[4] Typical value tested under third-party lab condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4400mAh for Galaxy A71. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

5 Availability may vary by market.