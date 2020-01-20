With its premium design, business functionality and powerful partner solutions,

the Galaxy XCover Pro empowers customers with the perfect balance of intuitive style and productivity

LONDON, UK – 17th January, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the new Galaxy XCover Pro, a smartphone designed and engineered for frontline workers across a variety of industries around the world. The Galaxy XCover Pro completely re-imagines the enterprise-ready smartphone, delivering a rugged, yet stylish device for both field and customer-facing settings. The Galaxy XCover Pro builds on Samsung Galaxy smartphones’ premium legacy features including an immersive display, long-lasting battery and the protection by Samsung Knox security platform. In addition, the device is enhanced with unique partner-enabled mobility solutions for use in a wide range of business scenarios, including the ability to integrate the newly announced walkie talkie capability in Microsoft Teams.

“The Galaxy XCover Pro is a reflection of Samsung’s increased investment and commitment to B2B market,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “We believe the business mobility market is ripe for transformation in 2020 and we intend to be the leader in pioneering an open and collaborative mobile platform for the next generation of digitally-enabled workforce.”

“Microsoft and Samsung have a deep history of bringing together the best hardware and software to help solve our customers’ challenges,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “The powerful combination of Microsoft Teams and the new Galaxy XCover Pro builds on this partnership and will provide frontline workers everywhere with the technology they need to be more collaborative, productive and secure.”

A Device that Puts Style and Durability to Work

With the Galaxy XCover Pro, Samsung challenges the status quo with a new mobile phone optimized for a broad range of industries including retail, manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. With its thin and light form factor, the Galaxy XCover Pro offers much more than a traditional enterprise device; it is the most stylish and sleekest rugged all-in-one mobile device on the market.

The device is IP68 water and dust resistant, capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.5m, even without a case, and is MIL-STD 810G certified for reliable protection against extreme altitude, humidity, and other severe environmental conditions. Pogo pin charging support and compatibility with third-party charging docks ensure the phone is powered as soon as the workday begins, and a 4,050mAh battery lasts long after the day is done. For times when even more power is needed, the battery is replaceable – just pop in a spare and keep going.[1]

The Galaxy XCover Pro allows users to tailor their experience with two programmable keys to create custom actions with one click. This functionality makes complicated workflows simple letting users open the scanner, turn on the flashlight or launch a CRM app all without swiping through apps, scrolling through menus, or even looking at the screen.[2]

Finally, by removing the physical home button, Samsung has enhanced the elegance and simplicity of the phone design while maintaining its ruggedness. The Galaxy XCover Pro offers a clear, edge-to-edge 6.3” FHD+ Infinity Display with an enhanced touchscreen able to work in any condition, including rain or snow. For users in the field, glove mode allows for gloves-on use and the new voice to text message feature provides real-time dictation and messaging for simple, convenient communication.[3]

Full Field Solution Powered by Samsung Partner Ecosystem

The Galaxy XCover Pro is capable of meeting all the needs of the mobile enterprise, and features everything customers have come to expect from Samsung. Professionals and field workers can enjoy their favorite mobile solutions from Samsung’s broad partner ecosystem, making it easier to manage inventory and process payments immediately and communicate on the go.

The Galaxy XCover Pro is push-to-talk ready with its two programmable keys, allowing users to stay in contact with anyone throughout their day with a simple push of a button, including the main office, dispatchers or different team members on-site. To make it easier for colleagues to communicate with each other, Samsung worked closely with Microsoft to introduce Microsoft Teams, its new walkie talkie capability on the Galaxy XCover Pro, making it the first partner solution to leverage the push-to-talk feature.

Samsung also empowers workers across all industries with mobile solutions that help accomplish daily tasks through software and hardware solutions from Infinite Peripherals, KOAMTAC, Scandit and Visa. Retail associates can track inventory and process payments, with barcode scanning available. They can take advantage of ready-to-use mobile point of sale (mPOS) whose payment modules are available based on SDK for mPOS solution vendors.

Defense-Grade Security Meets Enterprise-Friendly Management

In addition to its ruggedness, the Galaxy XCover Pro is also built with data security in mind and is protected by Samsung’s defense-grade multi-layered Knox platform. With Samsung Knox, mobile professionals can take advantage of advanced security features like hardware-backed protection, data isolation and encryption and boot- and run-time protection to ensure that business-critical information is protected against intrusion, malware and other threats. The device also features a fingerprint reader and facial recognition for touch-free accessibility while out in the field.

With Samsung Knox, large enterprises can quickly and easily setup and customize the device, and manage firmware versions, putting IT administrators in control of the management and updates of their device fleet through Knox Configure and Knox E-FOTA. In select markets, The Galaxy XCover Pro will be available as an Enterprise Edition, providing two years of market availability, three year enhanced support and four years of security updates to ensure business continuity. With the Galaxy XCover Pro, Samsung continues to raise the bar for enterprise-ready technology ready for use anywhere, any time.

This product is due to launch in the UK on 7th February, for more information on our business range, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/uk/business/ .

Galaxy XCover Pro Specifications[4]

Dimension 159.9 X 76.7 X 9.94mm (218g) Display 6.3” FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode AP Exynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core) Memory 4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Camera Single Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0 Dual Rear Camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2 Battery 4,050 mAh, user replaceable, Fast Charging (15W) OS Android 10.0 SIM Dual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA)[5] NFC NFC (EMV L1) Augmented Reality Google AR Core Design Full Screen Rugged IP68, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified) Sensor Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Gyroscope Pogo Pin Charging only Biometric Security Fingerprint (side) mPOS mPOS Ready Hot Key Two Programmable Keys Service LED Available

[1] Additional battery sold separately.

[2] Programmable keys require to purchase Knox license separately.

[3] Voice to text message currently only available with native SMS in Chinese, English, French, German, Italian and Spanish languages.

[4] All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

[5] Galaxy XCover Pro will support dual SIM functionality in North America through a future software update once the service is available.