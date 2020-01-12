Samsung’s newest pocket-sized external solid state drive delivers lightning-fast speeds and convenient fingerprint security in a sleek, durable package

London, UK – Jan. 8, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the release of its latest external storage device – the Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch – which combines sleek, compact design with the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. The new device also elevates data protection to the next level with an additional hardware security measure in the form of a built-in fingerprint sensor.

“Consumers who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion projects want to be able to securely carry their content with them,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Brand Product Biz Team, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “Now their data is secure thanks to the fingerprint recognition functionality incorporated into the product, which delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor.”

Designed for both professional and casual users, Samsung’s T7 Touch provides enough capacity to securely store large numbers of pictures, games or 4K/8K videos whether on a PC, tablet, smartphone or game console[1], as well as the durability to take their content with them[2].

The T7 Touch offers a significant speed upgrade over previous storage solutions. With a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s[3], it is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external HDDs[4]. Moreover, the device can reach its maximum speed when used with the NVMe interface.

For an added layer of security, the T7 Touch brings the first built-in fingerprint scanner to Samsung SSDs on top of password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It also features a ‘Motion LED’, which allows the user to determine the status of the device simply with a single glance. Despite the considerable speed boost, hardware additions and solid metal (aluminum) casing, the new SSD still weighs in at a light 58 grams. The innovative nature of Samsung’s T7 Touch has been recognized at the CES 2020 Innovation Awards.

Available in a black or silver finish, the T7 Touch is offered in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases. To ensure reliable connectivity wherever the users may be, the drive comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable, and is compatible with Windows, Mac and Android operating systems. The T7 Touch also includes a three-year limited warranty with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of $129.99 for the 500GB, $229.99 for the 1TB and $399.99 for the 2TB.

The T7 Touch is available starting this month in over 30 countries worldwide. Following the release of the T7 Touch, the Portable SSD T7 is expected to be launched in the second quarter. For more information, please visit samsung.com/ssd.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch and T7 Product Specifications

Category Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch Samsung Portable SSD T7* Capacity 2TB/1TB/500GB Interface USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility Dimensions (LxWxH) 85 x 57 x 8.0mm (3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches) Weight 58 grams (2.0 oz) Transfer Speed Up to 1,050 MB/s UASP Mode Supported Encryption AES 256-bit hardware data encryption Security Password Protection S/W Fingerprint Recognition Password Protection S/W Software Samsung Portable SSD Software 1.0[5] Certifications CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB RoHS Compliance RoHS2 Colors Black & Silver TBD Connectivity USB type-C-to-C, USB type-C-to-A Warranty Three (3) Year Limited Warranty[6]

[1] Compatibility with host devices may vary. Some operating systems may require reformatting of the T7 Touch. Please find the compatible devices list on www.samsung.com/support.

[2] Drop resistance from 2 meters, based on an internal free fall shock test conducted under controlled conditions.

[3] Performance may vary depending on host configuration. To reach maximum read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively, the host device and connection cables must support USB 3.2 Gen 2 and the UASP mode must be enabled.

[4] Based on internal test results compared to a Samsung external HDD 1TB(HX-MTD10EA). Test system configuration: ASUS Z370 ROG MAXIMUS X APEX (USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C), Intel(R) Core i7-8700K CPU @ 3.70GHz (Coffeelake), OS-Windows 10 RS6.

[5] Software requires Windows 7 and higher, Mac OS X 10.10 and higher, or Android 5.1 (Lollipop) and higher. Older versions of the Windows, Mac, and Android operating systems may not be supported.

[6] Samsung Electronics shall not be liable for any loss, including but not limited to loss of data or other information contained on Samsung Electronics product or loss of profit or revenue which may be incurred by user. For more information on the warranty, please visit www.samsung.com/portable-ssd.