First ever digital Notting Hill Carnival to launch at Piccadilly Circus with exclusive Samsung trailer and live countdown

• Samsung named as a content partner for Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Access All Areas!

• Samsung will bring to life the colours, tastes and sounds of Carnival in a series of short films shot in glorious 8K detail

• Content featuring chef Notting Hill Carnival ambassador Levi Roots, award winning Samba drummers Batala and leading dancers will be shot via Galaxy S20 and showcased across Piccadilly’s landmark OOH site, YouTube and QLED 8K at Samsung KX

London, UK – 19th August. Samsung Electronics UK Ltd have announced that they will be an official partner for the very first ‘virtual’ Notting Hill Carnival. The tech brand is set to showcase the unrivalled capability of their 8K proposition via a series of short films which will bring to life the colours, tastes and sounds of Carnival in incredible 8K detail over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Samsung are also set to create a unique preview event which will witness Notting Hill Carnival launch with specially shot 8K content on the UK’s biggest screen in Piccadilly Circus as the Carnival moves to a digital platform for the first time in its 54-year history.

In the week building up to Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Access All Areas, official partner Samsung will release a series of mini-films, including an exclusive trailer that captures the essence of this year’s virtual Carnival.

The suite of mini-films will be created using the impressive 8K capabilities of both the Galaxy S20 and their leading QLED 8K TV range. The films celebrate Carnival by shining a spotlight on the festival’s vibrancy and energy through dance, food and music. The videos will launch Carnival with a live countdown directing viewers to tune in via Notting Hill Carnival’s official site www.nhcarnival.org.

The ‘Colours of Carnival’ films tell the story of this year’s event from the perspective of some of its key performers including leading dancers, percussionists and chefs.

Featured artists include:

The acclaimed chef and carnival stalwart, Levi Roots – whose famed business originally flourished at Carnival – and his guide to creating the ultimate carnival feast over the bank holiday weekend

Award winning Samba drumming troupe Batala – winners of the Notting Hill Carnival samba category in 2016

Soca dancers featuring the incredible Carnival costumes of designer Melissa Simon-Hartman who has designed costumes for Beyoncè’s Black is King visual album

Dancer and Notting Hill Carnival regular Elisangela Mahogany, who performs her stunning routines around the world

Dan Hastings, Director of TV /AV at Samsung UK and Ireland, said: “Notting Hill Carnival is one of the UK’s most loved and prestigious events and another that has been knocked by the uncertainties of this year. We’re delighted to be collaborating with the team to further shine a spotlight on this year’s digital carnival using our 8K technology.”

Matthew Phillip, Executive Director of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd, said: “Not having Notting Hill Carnival on the street this year was an incredibly sad but vital decision that was unavoidable for the safety of millions that attend. With Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Access All Areas we wanted to ensure that the vibrancy, sounds and culture was still given an opportunity to flourish in 2020. Samsung’s countdown to the largest event in Europe on the largest screen in the UK is the perfect way to celebrate a unique year for this great event. ”Carnival kicks off on London’s Piccadilly screen with Samsung’s exclusive trailer and countdown before the full schedule starts at www.nhcarnival.org.

Consumers will be able watch Samsung’s footage, captured with Galaxy S20, via QLED 8K ​ at Samsung KX in Coal Drop Yard, King’s Cross over the Bank Holiday weekend.