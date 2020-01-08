Modular home appliances with new technology, thoughtful design and connectivity can be customized to fit the needs of any modern home

London, UK – January 3, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is continuing to set the standard for the modern home with a full range of award-winning innovations at CES 2020. These new smart appliances reinvent daily tasks, empowering people to spend their time focusing on the things they love, with the people they love, in a space they love.

“At Samsung, our goal is to develop home appliances designed for the way we live now—appliances that blend modern design with innovative new technologies,” said Harry Choi, Senior Vice President, Digital Appliance Design Team & Lifestyle Labs, Samsung Electronics. “With these products, that’s exactly what we’re giving our consumers—the ability to choose from several home appliances that make their home lives more convenient, more connected, and more meaningful.”

Samsung’s expanded offerings reflect the new ways we’re living our lives at home: No longer just a place to rest and relax, the home is now a gym, an office, and a place for entertainment. Based on these changing trends, Samsung has been driving innovative new designs and reimagining what appliances do for us with products that are flexible, multifunctional, and set a new standard for personal style.

Modular, customisable designs that set new standards