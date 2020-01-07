G9 and G7 curved QLED gaming monitors are more immersive than ever with 1000R curvature and superior performance that gamers demand

London, UK – January 3, 2020 – Samsung Electronics, the global leader in the gaming monitor market*, today introduced its new line-up of groundbreaking curved Odyssey gaming monitors at CES 2020. The new line-up has been completely reimagined with gamers in mind, including radically new curved displays and industry-leading performance features for a whole new way to game.

Comprised of the G9 model – with an industry-leading 49” display – and the G7, available in 32” and 27”, both Odyssey gaming monitors are completely redesigned and take immersive gaming to the next level. Both monitors feature an extremely deep curvature – the first ever monitors to possess a high-performance 1000R curvaturestunning QLED picture quality.

The monitor’s superior performances have even been certified by TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization which has awarded Samsung the industry’s first high performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort certificate. Gamers can benefit from 1ms response time and 240hz refresh rate, putting themselves in the middle of the action. Samsung`s newest gaming monitors will support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatibility** and Adaptive Sync. Both monitors have also been redesigned with a completely new take on what gaming monitors can look like.

“The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performances,” said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s new curved gaming monitor line-up has been completely redesigned to give gamers an entirely new and immersive experience.”

Immersion and speed are critical as gaming is more competitive than ever. The new monitors’ gaming-focused, technical innovations take gamers’ needs for speed, responsiveness and minimal distractions into account, equipping them with the best gaming experience possible.

49” G9: The Most Immersive Gaming Experience

The G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor to feature a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, a deep and immersive 1000R curvature, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor features Quantum dot technology combined with a HDR1000 VA panel to produce lifelike colours in vivid detail. The combination of quick response time and refresh rate along with industry-leading 1000R curve eliminates distractions and lag time, creating ultra-smooth screen transitions for critical gaming moments where a split second could mean the difference between winning and losing.

The G9 has a striking new design with a glossy white exterior and a futuristic infinity core lighting glowing rear core, which includes 52 colours and five lighting effect options. The design and lighting effects stand out from the competition and complement any gaming setup.

32” and 27” G7: A Whole New Gaming Experience

Gamers will appreciate that the G7 has the same quick response time and refresh rate, deep curved display, and overall performance of the G9, in smaller 32” and 27” models. The G7’s Quad-High Definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 VA panel are complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. Additionally, the G7’s QLED screen with Quantum dot technology provides an exceptionally wide range of accurate colour reproductions that stay crisp and clear even in bright light.

The G7 has been completely redesigned with a sleek, matte black exterior and colour-changing rear core lighting that can remain static or dim during gameplay, as well as change colors based on gamers’ preferences. In addition, the G7 has added dynamic shapes and lighting to the monitor`s front bezel.

To fully experience the G9 and G7, please visit Samsung at CES at the Central Hall (Booth #15006) from January 7-10, 2020. For additional information on all Samsung gaming monitors, please visit https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/monitor/odyssey.

Samsung’s G9 and G7 will be available globally beginning Q2 2020.

* Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker, 2019 Q3 data

** Disclaimer: G-SYNC Compatibility validation for G9 and G7 gaming monitors are currently in progress.