The next-generation Family Hub features new AI capabilities to streamline meal planning, from the grocery store to your home

_

London, UK – January 2, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the latest edition of its Family Hub refrigerator, with intelligent new features that automate meal planning and other daily tasks and deliver a more personalised experience. Family Hub for 2020 will enable families to more easily share life’s important moments with one another and control more of the connected devices within their smart home.

“Since we launched Family Hub five years ago, we have continued to introduce intelligent innovations that reflect the ways that busy, modern families are living,” said Nick Bevan, Head of Product Management for Domestic Appliances, Samsung Electronics UK. “The latest Family Hub helps families stay connected like never before with personalised features for meal planning, managing your smart home and mirroring content from your TV or mobile device.”

The latest version of Family Hub is simple, sophisticated, and modern, making it the perfect addition to today’s connected kitchen. In response to years of consumer insights with Family Hub, the next generation delivers innovative features that people want the most: AI-enhanced cameras inside the refrigerator and improved, thoughtful meal planning and recipe suggestions tailored to personal preferences. The new Family Hub also enables families to share more types of media and entertainment together, and brings a new level of control to the connected home.

Intelligent Meal Planning

Family Hub is more streamlined and more personalised than ever, meaning you’ll spend less time preparing your meals and more time enjoying them. It customises the entire food experience for you—recommending Smart Recipes based on the dietary preferences you set, helping you come up with a weeklong Meal Plan based on your refrigerator inventory, and preparing your Shopping List with all the right ingredients.

Family Hub’s ViewInside cameras have been upgraded with brand-new AI image recognition technology, which automatically scans the products inside your fridge, identifies them, and sends you updates on items your family has added or depleted. Family Hub’s Meal Planner is also smarter, with the Quick Plan feature now offering a week’s worth of recommended recipes with just one click.

Another new feature for meal planning is brought to Family Hub through innovative technology from Whisk, a food AI startup recently acquired by Samsung NEXT. Whisk can help you plan an entire meal—or even a week’s worth of meals—by adjusting recipes based on the number of guests you expect and building a smart shopping list that consolidates ingredients from several recipes.

Bring Your Family Closer

Since the launch of the Family Board last year, families have been using this virtual bulletin board to enhance life’s special moments, sharing favorite songs and images for the whole family to interact with. Now, for the first time, the Family Board supports video clips, so you can transfer videos from your smartphone[1] to the refrigerator and relive important memories together.

To make sharing easier, Family Hub has also updated the SmartView feature, which mirrors content from connected Samsung TVs and Samsung mobile devices[2]. With portrait mode, you can enjoy vertical smartphone videos, as well as your favorite social media content on the full screen of Family Hub. With almost half a dozen options available, your family members can continue to enjoy music from their favorite music streaming apps.

Connect and Control Your Smart Home

The new Family Hub takes managing your smart home to the next level. You can monitor and control over 1,000 SmartThings-compatible products throughout your home: turn your lights on or off, see who’s at the front door, set the temperature, and lock the front door. And with the addition of the new SmartThings Video widget[3], you can now view multiple security cameras at-a-glance, to keep an eye on your entire home from the kitchen.

The new Family Hub software enhancements will be available this spring. For more information about the product or Samsung Home Appliances, please visit http://www.samsung.com.

[1] Requires ‘Family Hub’ app, available on Android and iOS. Registration and Broadband/WiFi/3G/4G access required

[2] Service available on the Samsung Smart TV 6400 series and above released in 2015. Requires Samsung Galaxy S6 and above or Samsung Galaxy Note 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10 series.

[3] Requires ‘SmartThings’ app, available on Android and iOS. Registration and Broadband/WiFi/3G/4G access required.