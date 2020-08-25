LONDON, UK – August 21, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd has announced that its new range of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra 5G, are now on general sale and available to purchase through Samsung channels, nationwide Samsung Experience Stores and selected partners.

The impressive new Galaxy range also includes the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live, which all seamlessly integrate to provide an unrivaled connected experience.

Galaxy Note20 Series

Galaxy Note20 series—the most powerful Note series yet—is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro. The series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximise their time for work and play. Both are built for efficiency, so you have more time to stay connected with the people you love.

An Advanced S Pen: A favourite among Note loyalists and multitaskers, the Galaxy Note20 series’ enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience so you can capture your ideas, whenever inspiration strikes. Galaxy Note20 series has more lifelike precision than ever that gives you unparalleled accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen’s enhanced Air Actions makes navigating easier no matter which app you’re using. For example, if you want to return to the home screen, simply press the upper button on your S Pen.

A favourite among Note loyalists and multitaskers, the Galaxy Note20 series’ enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience so you can capture your ideas, whenever inspiration strikes. Galaxy Note20 series has more lifelike precision than ever that gives you unparalleled accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen’s enhanced Air Actions makes navigating easier no matter which app you’re using. For example, if you want to return to the home screen, simply press the upper button on your S Pen. Your favourite Xbox games on Galaxy Note20 series : Play your favourite PC and console games with Game Pass Ultimate,[1] which offers instant access to a curated library of more than 100 popular games from the cloud including Minecraft Dungeons, Forza Horizon 4, and Gears of War 5: Ultimate Edition later this year. Every level and battle is powered by hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G[2] and Wi-Fi 6 with optimised gaming latency. Plus, with a large and immersive adaptive 120hz refresh rate display with smooth gaming experience thanks to the fastest processor in a Galaxy yet, Galaxy Note20 series is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket.

Play your favourite PC and console games with Game Pass Ultimate,[1] which offers instant access to a curated library of more than 100 popular games from the cloud including Minecraft Dungeons, Forza Horizon 4, and Gears of War 5: Ultimate Edition later this year. Every level and battle is powered by hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G[2] and Wi-Fi 6 with optimised gaming latency. Plus, with a large and immersive adaptive 120hz refresh rate display with smooth gaming experience thanks to the fastest processor in a Galaxy yet, Galaxy Note20 series is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket. Cinematic Filmmaking in the Palm of Your Hand: With 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, Galaxy Note20 series’ 8K camera now gives you access ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. Use powerful Pro Video mode with pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, lighting, zoom tools, and 120fps shooting at FHD options for cinematic-style videos. New Laser Auto-Focus Sensor on Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G has fast and accurate focusing, plus Live Focus Video gives your shots real world depth. Pro lenses and advanced Space Zoom allow you to photograph scenes in gorgeous detail. You can also adjust the Galaxy Note20 audio recording source to control where you want sound to come through.

With 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, Galaxy Note20 series’ 8K camera now gives you access ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. Use powerful Pro Video mode with pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, lighting, zoom tools, and 120fps shooting at FHD options for cinematic-style videos. New Laser Auto-Focus Sensor on Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G has fast and accurate focusing, plus Live Focus Video gives your shots real world depth. Pro lenses and advanced Space Zoom allow you to photograph scenes in gorgeous detail. You can also adjust the Galaxy Note20 audio recording source to control where you want sound to come through. Master Multitasking with Advanced Samsung DeX : For the first time with Samsung DeX, wirelessly connect Galaxy Note20 series to a Smart TV[3] when you need a bigger screen. Manage two screens simultaneously with Galaxy Note20 and a TV screen, so you can text with your friends while gaming or get their feedback in real-time while sharing your latest video masterpiece.

: For the first time with Samsung DeX, wirelessly connect Galaxy Note20 series to a Smart TV[3] when you need a bigger screen. Manage two screens simultaneously with Galaxy Note20 and a TV screen, so you can text with your friends while gaming or get their feedback in real-time while sharing your latest video masterpiece. Work Smarter and More Efficiently Across Devices: With upgraded Link to Windows[4], you can now easily access your mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting your flow. And when it comes to phone calls, easily manage your caller ID activity in an instant with the Caller ID and Spam Protection function. Save valuable time and block suspected spam calls with ease and view blocked contacts in your recent history.

With upgraded Link to Windows[4], you can now easily access your mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting your flow. And when it comes to phone calls, easily manage your caller ID activity in an instant with the Caller ID and Spam Protection function. Save valuable time and block suspected spam calls with ease and view blocked contacts in your recent history. Keep Track of All Devices: Never lose track of Galaxy devices thanks to SmartThings Find. Locate Galaxy phones, tablets, watches and even Buds with astonishing precision and intuitive directions. SmartThings Find is enhanced further on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G using augmented reality and Ultra-wideband technology

Unlock New Experiences with the Connected Galaxy Ecosystem

Samsung devices and services are designed to work together effortlessly, elevating not only your work and play, but everything that’s important to you. Take your Galaxy Note20 to the next level by pairing it with other new additions to the Samsung Galaxy: Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Galaxy Watch3, and Galaxy Buds Live. With this seamless connectivity, you can work smarter, play longer, live healthier, and communicate better.

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are two versatile tablets that combine the capability of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone. With the latest processor and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, both tablets come with two large displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 11-inch and 12.4-inch, respectively. The Tab S7+ is also available in a 5G compatible variant, boosting your connectivity.

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ come with an upgraded S Pen and Samsung Notes featured on Galaxy Note20 series to provide PC-like experience — all empowering you to get more done in less time.

The S Pen is also your optimal companion bringing the best drawing and note taking apps such as Clip Studio Paint, Canva and Noteshelf[5] to Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ users.

Galaxy Watch3

Galaxy Watch3 is a next-generation companion for managing your routines, smashing your fitness goals, and keeping track of your health. Built with premium materials and a slimmed-down version of the popular rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch3 features the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while still being comfortable enough to wear all day and all night.

But this smartwatch isn’t just appealing to the eye—it’s also the centre of your wellness experience, sporting Samsung’s most expansive health suite yet. If you take a hard fall outdoors or in your home, its fall detection feature enables you to send a SOS message to emergency contacts.

Galaxy Buds Live

With a truly iconic design and comfortable fit– the Galaxy Buds Live are like nothing you’ve seen or worn before. Combining AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker and bass duct, audio sounds deep and rich so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended. Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit so you can feel like you’re in the same room as your loved ones, even when you’re apart. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for open type bringing the best of both: live and spacious sound quality, with the ability for you to tune in (or out) of the world around you. Get lost in an audiobook without missing the train conductor’s announcement.

Availability and Pricing

The new Samsung Galaxy devices are available to purchase through Samsung channels, Samsung KX, nationwide Samsung Experience Stores and selected partners from today.

Upgrading to the incredible Galaxy Note20 has never been easier, with a wide range of competitive tariffs and price options, including trade-in discounts and 0% finance, being offered through Samsung channels and selected partners.

For more information about Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/uk/galaxy , www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy .

Pricing for all new devices ranges from the below:

Galaxy Note20:

Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Grey

RRP £849 (4G) and £949 (5G)

For more information on the Galaxy Note20 range, please visit here

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G:

Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White

RRP £1179

For more information on the Galaxy Note20 range, please visit here

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+:

Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver

RRP £619 (Tab S7 Wi-Fi), £719 (Tab S7 4G)

RRP £799 (Tab S7+ Wi-Fi), £999 (Tab S7+ 5G)

For more information on the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, please visit here

Galaxy Buds Live:

Mystic White, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black

RRP £179

For more information on the Galaxy Buds Live, please visit here

Galaxy Watch3: