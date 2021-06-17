County Durham based Finnmark Ltd is celebrating the news that Managing Director Jake Newport has been named as the new sauna ambassador by Sauna from Finland. The Finland based sauna business and innovation association works to champion the authentic Finnish sauna experience across the globe and has chosen Jake because of his work in educating Brits about how to build and use saunas properly. Jake’s passion and desire to help people get the most from their Finnish sauna experience and his active promotion of the authentic Finnish sauna experience concept has hugely impressed the team at Sauna from Finland.

Satu Freyberg, Head of International Marketing at Sauna from Finland enthused, “Together with his brother Max and their team they’ve built a very successful Finnish sauna business. It’s only the second time Sauna from Finland has awarded the Sauna Ambassador honorary title to a non-Finn. Jake has successfully promoted the authentic Finnish sauna experience concept, as well as its benefits, to the people of the UK and he’s also been a great guest speaker at the international World Sauna Forum. He works closely with numerous Finnish SMEs by helping them to enter the UK market-creating business opportunities.” Finnmark Sauna was born out of frustration that very few UK saunas offered a credible Finnish sauna experience.

Speaking after being awarded the title, Jake said, “It was super unexpected. The sad thing is that I couldn’t be in Finland to receive the award but I’m excited to be able to hopefully travel to see some friends there soon. The title is great recognition for the whole team here who work tirelessly to promote the values of doing sauna the right way in the UK.”