Fancy your hand at scale model making but unsure where to start? If you’re seeking an all-in-one guide, you’re in the right place. From getting the right materials together to choosing a kit that is suitable for you, this rewarding hobby will be one that you come to love. And, once you’ve become a master of the basics, you’ll get to move onto bigger and more impressive models!

Using a model kit

You should choose a model kit if you’re a complete newbie to scale model making. Why, do you ask? That’s because the kit will come with all the pieces you need AND all the tools you need too. This can not only save time but make the hobby seem less overwhelming to start with as you’ll be well-equipped from the start. As your confidence grows with model building, you can begin to introduce pieces from other kits for more customization too – the possibilities are endless.

The cost of scale model making

When you start any new hobby, it’s always a great idea to think of costs upfront. Different activities can end up becoming quite costly, but most of the time it’s just a case of buying the tools you need once. We recommend starting with an inexpensive model kit to begin with as your skills improve before moving onto larger and more expensive scale models. ModelSpace has a range of great kits worth checking out!

Sizing and scale

You’ll need to consider the size and scale of your models before beginning their construction. When it comes to choosing a kit, it’s a good idea to know what the different numbers represent and how to differentiate between each. The number on the left-hand side represents the model itself while the number on the right-hand side represents its scaled downsize. By knowing the numbers, you’ll have a better idea of what to look out for when choosing your model.

Material and quality of the model

Plastic is a material generally used for beginners model kits, this is because the parts are easier to glue together when compared to metal for example. Newer models are usually better in quality and considered more beginner-friendly. So, if you’re just getting started keep this in mind!

The tools you need

So, you have your model kit but what about the tools needed to construct it? You’ll need the following tools to assist with the building of your scale model:

Glue (to stick pieces together)

A surgical knife (for trimming edges)

Sandpaper (to smooth edges)

Tweezers (to grip smaller parts)

Paintbrushes (for painting)

You should always use a strong adhesive that will keep your model pieces stuck together. Super glue is an excellent choice, though you should take care to not get it on your fingers of course.

As you can see, there are a few things you’ll need to know about before getting started with scale model building. With the right bits of kit in place, you’ll be an expert in no time at all!