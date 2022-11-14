A SCHOOLBOY who had just been taught how to perform CPR had to put his new-found skills to the test when a grandfather had a heart attack on his bus.

Newcastle Year 11 student Bailey Shore was on the 8am X87, on his way to Benfield School, when he noticed the lips had gone blue of an elderly gentleman opposite him who he’d presumed was just asleep.

The driver was alerted and stopped the bus before shouting to see whether there was a doctor on board his service to the Metro station.

Luckily there was, Dr Ross Fowkes, a neurology doctor with The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Bailey, 15, helped him resuscitate the stricken passenger performing heart compressions for around ten minutes until paramedics arrived.

“I thought he was asleep and snoring until I noticed his blue lips,” said Bailey, of Cowgate. “During Wellbeing Week we had received CPR training in school but I never imagined that I would need these skills so soon.

“As the doctor was checking the man’s pulse I said that I knew how to do CPR and could I help? He said yes so I started giving the gentleman chest compressions. We kept swapping over as it is exhausting. You have to push down really hard and my arms were aching.

“An ambulance arrived pretty quickly and paramedics took over. It was only then that I realised I was shaking and felt a bit upset so I went home and the doctor rang my school to tell them what had happened.”

The gentleman survived his ordeal and was discharged from hospital two weeks later safe and well.

His granddaughter said: “That took so much bravery and courage and, for someone so young, we as a family find this remarkable.

“The fact that he didn’t panic and leapt into action has played a huge part in saving my granddad’s life for which we as a family will be eternally grateful.

“Everyone should be extremely proud of the lovely young man who has represented your school so well. My granddad and our whole family will be forever grateful for Bailey’s actions.”

Dr Fowkes added: “What Bailey did that morning on the bus was hugely commendable. His actions, and those of the paramedics, saved this man’s life and he should be very proud. The situation Bailey found himself in highlights the importance of everyone knowing how to perform CPR, as you never know when you will need it. It was very fortunate that Bailey had so recently learnt CPR at his school and was brave enough to put those skills into action.”

An avid fan of Formula 1 and the McLaren driver Lando Norris, Bailey is considering studying automotive engineering at college after he leaves school – though now he is also thinking about training to be a paramedic.

“The paramedics responded so well and it was so impressive watching them at work,” he said.

Headteacher Anthony Martin said: “I’m not sure any of us fully appreciated the value of undergoing CPR training during Wellbeing Week but Bailey has clearly shown that it can and does save lives.

“Only a small percentage of people who suffer a heart attack outside of hospital survive and it is incredible to think that Bailey and the doctor were able to save this person’s life. It is a powerful lesson to us all of the merit of learning first aid and CPR skills because they really can make the difference between life and death.”