Singing students braved the chilly conditions to record a festive repertoire for their school community, shedding light on the dark days of winter.

Year 7 pupils, at The King’s Academy, Coulby Newham, took to the outdoor quadrangle to record their renditions of Jingle Bell Rock and Do You Hear What I Hear? as part of a festive programme for families prevented from attending the annual Christmas concert by COVID-19 restrictions.

Out of the Darkness, Into the Light was posted to a secure YouTube channel for families of students to enjoy.

Featuring the Year 7s’ performance and a solo of In the Bleak Mid-Winter by Kendel Hill, the broadcast also included a dance routine to Amber Riley’s I Look to You, drama pieces and a display of artwork.

The virtual concert was organised by assistant head of KS3 Vicky Coggon and music teachers Kate Dickinson and Andy Power.

Principal David Dawes said: “Our annual Christmas performances are an important part of the school’s history and normally play to packed houses. Pandemic restrictions prevented us this year from inviting our community into school, but we felt it was so important that COVID-19 didn’t steal Christmas.

“I’ve loved hearing the rehearsals all week and it can’t fail to bring joy watching our students sing their hearts out in performances of which they can feel rightly proud.”