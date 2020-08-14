Do you live in an area where scorpions, especially baby bark scorpions, are prevalent? If so, do you have an infestation in your home, outbuildings, or yard? Have you managed to keep them out of your living area? Or, are you of the opinion that humankind should live in harmony in nature, and creatures like scorpions have the right to share your living space?

In summary, it is not a good idea to allow the Arizona adult and baby bark scorpion to share your home and yard.

Why?

By way of answering this question, let’s consider the following points.

Everything you need to know about the Arizona bark scorpion

Wikipedia.com notes that the Arizona bark scorpion is the most venomous of all scorpions in North America. When stung, its venom can cause severe pain, numbness, tingling, and vomiting in adults for between 24 and 72 hours. The pain is so intense that survivors describe it as experiencing electrical shocks after the venom has entered the body

Human fatalities are extremely rare, and they are limited to small children, senior citizens, and individuals with compromised immune systems. Even though there are only two recorded fatalities in the state of Arizona since 1968, thousands of people are stung every year. Mexican numbers show that over 100,000 people are stung by the bark scorpion annually. And in Mexico, it claimed about 800 lives in the 1980s.

Finally, a common urban myth that prevails is that young bark scorpions are like baby rattlesnakes in that they cannot control the amount of venom released when stinging someone. This belief is false, and both adult and baby Arizona bark scorpions are as venomous as each other.

Removing bark scorpions from your living space

Help! I’ve found a baby bark scorpion in my kitchen. What do I do?

At this juncture, it is essential to note that if there is one scorpion in your living area, there is more than likely a nest of scorpions, especially if they are babies. Therefore, let’s consider a few steps to take to remove these scorpions.

Do not attempt to remove them yourself

Because of the seriousness of the consequences of being stung, it is essential not to try and remove a nest of Arizona bark scorpions yourself. Specialized removal and control products must be applied to all of the cracks and crevices in your home.

Scorpions are incredibly tough. Because they are ancient organisms, they can survive any living environment. They seem virtually indestructible because they have lived on the earth for over 400 million years. They can live without food for 365 days, and they can survive underwater for over 48 hours. They have also adapted to life in their harsh desert environment and can live on the moisture that they get from their food.

Make sure you are up to date with your home maintenance chores

Scorpions crawl under and into any spaces that provide protection. Therefore, it’s essential to ensure that the following home maintenance chores are kept up to date:

There are no holes in insect screens.

Your yard is kept neat and tidy at all times.

Any rubbish is thrown away.

And all cracks and crevices in the joins of your home walls and roofing are sealed to prevent scorpions from sneaking into your home.

Finally, after all these tasks have been completed, it is an imperative to check your shoes for scorpions before putting them on. And it is equally important to check carefully under objects such as flower pots before you pick them up and move them around. Being careful around your home and yard will reduce the risk of being caught unawares by a scorpion sheltering under these objects.