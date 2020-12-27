Scott Bros is supporting Teesside Hospice with its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme.

Last year hospice volunteers collected 1,400 Christmas trees and raised more than £13,500 for the charity, which provides care for those living with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

With Covid-19 restrictions and a year of cancelled fundraising events and shop closures, it has seen a dramatic fall in income and is appealing to Teessiders to get behind the initiative.

Once the Christmas trees have been collected by the volunteers, with the support of Northgate Vehicle Hire, they will be removed free of charge by Stockton-based Scott Bros to its composting facility to be converted into high quality compost.

Peter Scott, a director of Scott Bros, said: “As a family run-firm we are proud to support Teesside Hospice, a charity that makes such a difference to those local people and their families who are affected by a terminal illness.

“Sadly, this pandemic has had a negative impact on fundraising, so I urge as many people as possible to make use of the hospice’s Christmas tree collection service. And don’t worry if you use an artificial tree, make a donation anyway!

“Using the hospice’s collection service not only generates vital income for the charity but it’s a sustainable and eco-friendly way of disposing of your Christmas tree – ensuring it’s recycled responsibly rather than it ends up being incinerated, fly-tipped or in a landfill.”

Debbie Coulson, head of fundraising, marketing and communications at Teesside Hospice said: “We can’t thank Scott Bros enough, for not only making collections more effective for us but also for providing it’s recycling service free of charge and disposing of the trees in the most environmentally friendly way.

“Fundraising events like this are very important to help local families make the most of every day and ensure they receive the best possible care by creating experiences and memories that last a lifetime.”

The collection is run entirely by volunteers and covers Teesside postcodes from TS1 to TS23.

Donations are crucial to the success of this event, £5 could pay for Christmas dinner for one patient, a £25 donation could pay for a visit from a nurse to a patient, in the comfort of their own home and £100 could keep the hospice warm for a full day.

To get involved, book a collection online at https://just-helping.org.uk/register-tree/ All trees must be registered by midnight on January 5th, 2021, for collection between January 8th to the 10th. For further details call Teesside Hospice on 01642 811145.