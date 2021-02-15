Software consultancy Scott Logic has appointed Stephen Foreshew-Cain as its new CEO, as the company embarks on a new phase of growth in 2021 and beyond.

Scott Logic employs more than 300 people across its five UK and European locations, helping organisations primarily in investment banking and financial services with solutions to a wide range of complex challenges they are facing.

Foreshew-Cain, the former executive director of Government Digital Services (GDS), joins Scott Logic from global software consultancy, ThoughtWorks, where he held the position of UK Chief Operating Officer.

“As soon as we started discussions it became clear that Scott Logic was the type of organisation I was drawn to, one that puts its people at the heart of decision-making and allows tech people to flourish,” said Stephen Foreshew-Cain. “Technology can be transformative and I want to build on the heritage and expertise that Scott Logic has in financial services and apply that to other industries, such as the public sector. I believe in the vast potential of technology and in the duty of companies to do more than just make a profit and this will be a priority for Scott Logic this year.”

Foreshew-Cain has held senior roles at some of the world’s biggest and best-known consultancies, including Accenture and Capgemini, and also at client-side organisations such as ITV and the Co-op. He succeeds Gary Scott, the former Managing Director and founder of Scott Logic, who will remain with the firm as company chairman.

Beyond driving sustainable growth for the company, Foreshew-Cain aims to further establish Scott Logic as a home for the UK’s greatest tech talent and to cement relationships with the broader communities in its UK locations – Newcastle, Bristol, Edinburgh and London.

“Because I have experience as a consultant but have also spent long periods in my career on the client-side, I can see the challenges that face businesses and understand the best models for deploying professional services to drive good outcomes for them,” continued Foreshew-Cain. “Technology is a true driver of change and has become even more central to organisations since the emergence of Covid-19. I’ve been blown away by the quality and dedication of our software engineers, architects, designers and project managers and 2021 will be an exciting year for Scott Logic.”

“We have a reputation as a trusted partner with our clients and we want to deepen those relationships and build new ones with broader communities. We aim to have an influence beyond our core activity, addressing diversity and impacting the industry in a positive and progressive way.”