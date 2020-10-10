Nike ISPA advances its baseline — adaptable footwear for the built environment — with a seasonal update to the Nike ISPA Drifter. Similar to the VaporMax FK Gator, the Nike ISPA Drifter Gator presents a “ready anytime” response to shifting weather. However, the application of protective elements is advanced, and the gator is integrated seamlessly within the shoe upper.

In this articulation, the gator deploys like a parachute. Wrapped around the leg, the gator forms a near weightless, protective layer to guard against the foes of winter cycling and on-foot commuting: dirt, splashes, rain. Once you arrive safely inside, pack the gator back up and proceed.

The sole, as on the original Drifter, is built with a lightweight, supple foam compound that includes regrind Nike ZoomX foam — a key component of Nike’s fast marathon shoes. The shoe’s upper shifts from a split toe design to a hearty full toe form to provide stability and prevent abrasion.

The Nike ISPA Drifter Gator releases October 8 at Nike.com, SNKRS and select Nike retailers.