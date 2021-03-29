Seven-seat SUV receives upgrade with new range-topping model open for order

High-performance 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 245PS engine added to Tarraco range

New drivetrain available with FR, FR Sport, XCELLENCE and XCELLENCE Lux trims, priced from £39,400

SEAT Tarraco can be ordered from www.seat.co.uk/Tarraco

Milton Keynes, (25 February 2021) – The SEAT Tarraco is now available to order with the new high-performance 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 245PS engine.

The new drivetrain option is the most powerful in the seven-seater’s line-up, with a 0-62mph time of just 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 142mph*.

Despite the added performance, the 2.0 TSI DSG delivers CO 2 emissions from 195g/km and up to 30.7mpg of fuel efficiency based on the combined WLTP cycle.

The new derivative is available on the FR, FR Sport, XCELLENCE and XCELLENCE Lux trims, and is the most powerful Tarraco on offer.

FR trim includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, sports bumpers, tiredness recognition software and keyless entry as standard, while FR Sport adds several features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, heated washer nozzles and heated front and rear seats.

With a focus on luxury, XCELLENCE trim includes 19-inch alloy wheels, bright roof rails, sport seats in alcantara, park assist and adaptive cruise control with a speed limiter. Adding to this, XCELLENCE Lux introduces 20-inch alloy wheels, exit assist, roll over assist and ‘Top View’ 360-degree camera.

Technical data