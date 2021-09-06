SEAT adds new specifications for 22MY Ateca and Tarraco

Prices start at £24,560 OTR for the Ateca and £30,080 OTR for the Tarraco

Ateca XPERIENCE Lux gets pre-crash assist as standard

Tarraco SE trim levels gain SEAT Connect and Adaptive Cruise Control

Visit www.seat.co.uk/Ateca and www.seat.co.uk/Tarraco for more information

Milton Keynes, 03/08/2021 – SEAT has added new technology to its mid-size and large SUVs, the Ateca and Tarraco, for 2022 model year.

Ateca XPERIENCE Lux now comes with SEAT’s Pre-Crash Assist safety system as standard. Using data from the forward-facing camera, Pre-Crash Assist prepares the occupants of the car for an oncoming collision by tightening seatbelts and closing windows, in addition to applying the brakes to reduce speed.

Inside the Ateca, both the SE and SE Technology trims (DSG-auto only) get the sports leather steering wheel with gear-shift paddles, making it standard across all trim levels.

On the larger Tarraco, SE trims benefit from the addition of SEAT Connect as standard on SE models (now standard across the entire range), and Adaptive Cruise Control now on SE and SE Technology models.

The 2022 model year Ateca price starts at £24,560 OTR for Ateca SE 1.0 TSI 110PS, rising to £36,290 for the Ateca XPERIENCE Lux 2.0 TDI DSG-auto 4Drive 150PS.

Pricing for the Tarraco range has been updated too, with prices now starting at £30,080 OTR for Tarraco SE 1.5 TSI Evo 150PS.

The Tarraco continues to impress as a class-leading model, and recently won ‘Best Large SUV’ for a third year in a row at the 2021 Auto Express New Car Awards.

The Ateca has likewise scooped a multitude of awards, including recent wins as Used SUV of the Year at the 2021 Car Dealer Used Car of the Year Awards, and overall winner of the 2021 What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards.

For more information on the SEAT range, visit https://www.seat.co.uk/.