Special edition, Ateca FR Black Edition available to order now

Extras include striking new exterior styling and 19-inch black alloy wheels

Black Edition offered with a range of powertrain options, including 4Drive all-wheel drive

Ateca FR Black Edition available from £28,845 available at seat.co.uk/ateca

Milton Keynes, 15 January 2020: SEAT has launched a special edition Ateca FR Black Edition, adding even more style to the sporty SUV model.

Based on the popular FR Sport, the newcomer, available to order now, adds a number of features that enhance both the aesthetic and the practicality of the vehicle. The exterior has gloss black door mirrors, window and grille surrounds, adds unique gloss black roof rails, black exterior finishers and mouldings, as well as 19-inch ‘Exclusive’ machined gloss black alloy wheels. Inside, the seats are upholstered in black leather.

Available in Crystal Black, Nevada White, Velvet Red and Rhodium Grey, the Ateca FR Black Edition is priced between £28,845 and £35,180 OTR.

It comes packed with the same quality, practicality and technology as the standard Ateca port, including SEAT Digital Cockpit featuring a 10-inch digital driver binnacle and Full Link smartphone integration, electric driver’s seat and front sports seats.

In addition, all vehicles will come with SEAT Winter Pack, comprising heated seats, heated washers for the full LED headlights and a wash water level indicator.

The Ateca FR Black is available with a range of powertrain options, from the 150PS 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol unit to the 2.0-litre TDI DSG-auto 4Drive, all-wheel option offering 190PS.

With CO 2 emissions from 123g/km (NEDC Equivalent) and fuel economy up to 49.6mpg (WLTP), the Ateca FR Black Edition combines the best in value, performance and luxury sports style.

The FR Black Edition comes with the full range of standard safety and driving aids as the standard Ateca SUV does, including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and electronic differential lock system.