SEAT revises pricing, specification and options for Leon

New Asphalt Blue colour option available across range

Leon Estate to get 2.0 TSI EVO DSG-auto 190PS powertrain for FR, FR Sport, XCELLENCE and XCELLENCE Lux trim levels

SE Dynamic gains centre armrest, three zone climate control and two additional USB type C sockets in the rear

e-HYBRIDs will get mode 3 charging cables as standard; and vegan leather will be used on gear shift knobs on all manual vehicles

Prices start at £20,405 OTR

Visit https://www.seat.co.uk/ for more information

Martorell, 01/07/2021 – The SEAT Leon will receive a boost to its standard specification, a new colour option, and will see the introduction of the 2.0 TSI EVO DSG-auto 190PS powertrain from FR spec upwards, following model year updates for 2022.

The entry price point for the Leon Estate specified with the potent new engine and gearbox option will now be lower, starting from £29,890 in FR trim.

Brand new to the colour palette of the Leon, the striking Asphalt Blue colour option will be available across the range and all trim levels, including 5DR and Estate models.

SEAT’s 2022 model year specification updates also sees the SE Dynamic gaining highly practical additions, including a centre armrest, three zone climate control and two additional USB type C sockets in the rear as standard.

Across the range where a manual gearbox option is available, vegan leather will be used on gear shift knobs, extending SEAT’s drive to reduce its environmental impact.

Improving convenience for plug-in models, all Leon e-HYBRIDs will get mode 3 charging cables as standard (for public and home installation chargers).

Prices for the SEAT Leon start at £20,405 OTR for Leon Hatch SE 1.0 TSI EVO 110PS (or £21,555 in Estate form), rising to £36,170 for the Leon Hatch XCELLENCE Lux 1.4 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204PS (and £37,580 for the Estate).

For more information on the SEAT range, visit https://www.seat.co.uk/.